Dogs Trust launches campaign to offer grieving pet lovers compassionate leave

Irish animal welfare charity Dogs Trust has launched a campaign to highlight the effect a dog’s death can have on their owners, and campaign for employers to offer compassionate leave to employees in the event of a pet's passing.

Research carried out by the charity revealed over half of dog owners felt the grief they experienced after the fact was similar or worse to the loss of a family member, with a further 38% stating they were surprised by how deeply they were affected.

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed admitted having more photos of their dogs on their phone than their partner, family or friends, and over 58% said it took them a year or more to start to come to terms with their dog’s passing.

In a statement this morning, psychologist, neuroscientist, and dog lover Dr Sabina Brennan explained: "When a dog passes on, no matter how prepared we are for it, how old the dog is or how long or how short a time they spent with you, the loss can be overwhelming.

"I think the most important aspect of coping with the loss is to allow yourself to grieve and accept that what you’re feeling is normal. Surround yourself with people who understand and if you’re struggling, please seek professional advice."

The passing of a beloved animal has been found to have similar effect to the loss of a human family member

Speaking about the passing of his own dog, broadcaster PJ Gallagher added: "Is there a greater feeling in the world than coming home to a dog who is delighted to see you, even though you only popped out to the shops? It’s tough when that’s gone. I had Lylo, my Collie Cross who I adopted from Dogs Trust for 10 fantastic years.

"She was my best friend, and I was devastated when I had to say goodbye to her. We need to recognise how crushing it is for dog owners when their dog dies and it’s important that people feel they can talk about it, without being told to 'get over it, it’s just a dog'."

Becky Bristow, Executive Director of Dogs Trust Ireland added: "Many people spend more time with their dogs than anyone else in their life and have a unique bond with them.

"As a dog welfare charity, we understand the impact the loss of a dog can have, so we offer our employees a day’s paid leave in the event of the death of their dog, and we would love to see other employers offering the same."

For more information on the campaign - and help with coping with the palliative care and passing of a beloved friend - visit DogsTrust.ie.

To help spread the word, share a pic of your dog on social media, with the hashtag #NotJustaDog

HELLO, DOLLY

Meanwhile, Donegal-based dollmakers Lottie Dolls have announced that €1 from the sale of each of their new 'Walk in the Park' version of the doll, complete with her own canine companion - designed to better represent the young girls who play with them than the American giants of the doll world.

Ian Harkin, CEO & Co-founder of Lottie Dolls says, "Dogs Trust Ireland is the number one charity for rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs in Ireland. We agree "dogs are for life", they are the greatest companions, and we look forward to supporting the great work of this amazing charity."