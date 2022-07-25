Pride matters: 'My class head accused me of depravity and churlishness'

Even so; my Dalí-influenced artwork,wasn’t well received by my dumbfounded teacher, who immediately sent for backup. With the fury of a biblical thunderstorm, my class head accused me of depravity and churlishness — but channelling Jesus Christ, I refused to recant. “Look at those prints!” I argued, pointing at the surrounding au naturel masterpieces hanging on the walls, including and . “Are you comparing this to Michelangelo and Botticelli?” she shot back.
- The UP Cork youth project supports LGBTI+ people aged 15-24, using mediums including art and drama. It offers a drop-in service every Wednesday between 4–7pm in South Parish Community Centre, Cork. Visit facebook.com/upcorklgbtyouth
