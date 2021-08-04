Watch: Tears and cheers as Cork couple get engaged on stage at Pride

Cork Pride ended on the perfect note last weekend, with an on-stage engagement taking place during the festival’s final drive-in party.
Right before the end of Sparkle’s set at Kennedy Quay, singer Caroline Bailey got down on one knee and proposed to bandmate and partner Jen Bowler in front of the audience.
Bowler looked in shock but immediately started to embrace her new fiancé.
“She said yes!” host Paul Ryder shouted to the parade of beeping cars, who celebrated the happy couple.
The Cork natives have been playing together for years, appearing on Ireland’s Got Talent in 2019.
The Pride performance marked the first time that the couple, who live in Carrigaline, got to play live since the pandemic hit.
“Lads I am still in a state of shock from the proposal,” Bowler wrote on the band’s Facebook page.
“I am over the moon and just wanted to say thank you for all the well wishes and congrats from absolutely everybody. We appreciate it so much.”
“Here’s to the future.”