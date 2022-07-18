‘Is that your Dad?’ Des Bishop’s wife Hannah Berner opens up about 16-year age gap

Des Bishop’s new wife Hannah Berner has opened up about their 16-year-age gap — and branded the comedian a ‘Zaddy.'

In an article entitled ‘Why I chose to marry a Zaddy, and you should too’, for Elle Magazine, the 30-year-old actress/comedian opened up about how the couple first met, and how some have judged the couple’s relationship based on their age difference.

The Summer House star shared that 46-year-old Des Bishop first slid into her DMs after she shared a photo on her Instagram with The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps, asking her out for coffee for their first date.

But while Bishop made the first move, Berner said she’d had her eye on her “silver fox” sometime prior, after seeing him perform on the comedy circuit.

Comedian Des Bishop's new wife has branded him a 'Zaddy'

"[I] thought he was very handsome: tall, with great cheekbones, thick silver hair, and a sexy low voice," she shared.

“Unfortunately, he lived in Ireland at the time, so I figured it would never work out between us."

But, after that first date, Berner said the couple spoke “every single day” and were engaged within six months.

“My parents immediately loved him because he was driven, smart, kind, financially stable, loved me for me, and they could talk about the ’80s together,” she shared.

But, some of her fellow cast members on set weren’t as kind.

They called him old and made fun of his grey hair behind his back.

"When I finally posted a photo of us on social media, there was a ton of positivity, but also the occasional ‘is that your dad?’ comment,” she confessed, but added she didn’t “care what people thought.”

Des Bishop and Hannah Berner tied the knot in May

Offering some advice for women looking for their own ‘zaddy’ — that’s “an attractive older man who is fashionable or charismatic” for the uninitiated — Berner writes that it’s “of crucial importance that there isn’t an imbalance of power.”

“If you think you might be interested in meeting someone older, the first step is raising your age range on your dating apps. If you’re in your mid-twenties, raise it to the mid-forties and see how it goes.”

“Continue to be yourself and do things that you enjoy, but once you become aware of older men, you will start to see them everywhere,” she wrote.

The couple married in a beachfront ceremony in May, on Friday the 13th, after Bishop popped the question on Valentine’s Day last year.