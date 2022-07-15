‘It’s surreal speaking about him in the past tense’: Amy Huberman opens up about death of her father

Amy Huberman has opened up about the death of her father Harold, who passed away last month.

The actress’ dad, Harold, passed away at the age of 84, after several years of battling Parkinson’s Disease.

Speaking on today's Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio One, Huberman said it feels “surreal” speaking about her father in the past tense.

“I was kind of nervous coming in because the last time I had been in with you was with Dad, and that feels like a long time ago and it feels like last week.

“It genuinely doesn’t feel real yet… it’s going to be so hard not to cry,” she said.

“You know there’s an inevitability, and my dad was 84, he was sick for so long… but I don’t think you’re ever ready to say goodbye to the people that you love.”

Amy Huberman shared a throwback snap with her dad for Father's Day

The Finding Joy star, who shared a throwback photo with her dad on Instagram for Father’s Day, said she has “good days and bad days” but her father “instilled positivity” in her and whenever she does feel sad about his passing she thinks of him “probably slagging me about.”

“He had an ability to make something positive out of adversity,” she said.

Huberman, who recently celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Brian O’Driscoll, said it was "a real lifeline" for her father that he got to meet the couple's youngest child, Ted, who was born in December 2020.

"I am so glad they got to meet each other."