Al Porter to return to comedy scene after ‘life changed beyond all recognition’

Comedian Al Porter is set to return to the comedy scene five years after allegations on social media halted his career.

Former Today FM broadcaster and TV3 Blind Date host Porter, whose real name is Alan Kavanagh, issued a statement on his website today and said he would “like to make people laugh again”.

"About five years ago I kind of disappeared. If you remember me and know about how my life changed beyond all recognition, you’ll have heard and read about it, but this will be the first time you’re hearing from me,” he said, adding he has been leading a different life in recent years to the one he imagined he would have.

“Back then, I was a 24-year-old comedian with an exciting road ahead, doing the work I loved. As I write this, I am at the kitchen table of my parents’ house, where I live, in Tallaght. I’m fit and healthy and a long-time sober.”

The Dublin comedian said many people have approached him in person when he is out in public to ask when he will return and what had happened to him.

“In November 2017, a series of tweets making allegations against me snowballed into newspaper articles, and eventually more. I took these issues in my personal life very seriously and I decided to walk away from all my work commitments as I couldn’t possibly keep working and deal with everything else too,” he explained.

“From the age of 19 my life had been a runaway train, I had been burning the candle at both ends, leaving me overwhelmed and unable to cope. At the time all I wanted to do was go home to my family, but I couldn’t even do that as the media were outside my Mam and Dad’s house. In the space of 48 hours, it felt like I’d lost everything.”

Former Today FM broadcaster Al Porter. Picture: Nick Bradshaw

Following an allegation of sexual assault made against him to gardaí, which was later withdrawn, Porter said he “wouldn’t wish those two years on anyone”, adding he has received death threats and seen jokes about his suicide. "This is actually something my family and I have had to get used to,” he added.

Porter said he regrets many of the things he did in the early years of his comedy career and he said many of those affected by his actions “deserved a better friend”.

“I know now I had to listen and grow up and make changes in my life. I should have been a better colleague and a better friend,” he said.

“Reflecting on that time in my life, from 19 to 23, it's obvious to me now that I was hugely immature. Career-wise, I was composed. But in my personal life I could be a mess, oblivious to the times I was obnoxious. I wasn’t considerate enough of others because I was too busy thinking the world revolved around me.

“Not to put too fine a point on it, I was an idiot. I let my family and friends down. I let my partner down, who has been with me since before and through all this. I let my community down, Tallaght, the comedy scene and the LGBTQ community. I let down the people I worked with. And I let down the people who came to my shows and have always supported me.”

Porter said he has "spent the entire second half of my adult life growing, learning and making amends" and added he will now “let my actions speak for me, in my work and in my life”.

Porter said he plans to return to his career but has not provided any details on upcoming projects.

“Over the years there’ve been offers to go back on stage, but I just wasn't ready. I expected the time away to be shorter, and the lockdown years played their part too. Now, I’d like to make people laugh again.”

He concluded by saying: “Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future. Mine starts now.”