Cathy Kelly: 'Female authors don’t get asked the same questions as male authors do'

“I'm sorry I’m late,” a flustered, yet charming Cathy Kelly, the wildly successful author-cum-recent Dancing With The Stars alum, bleats over Zoom. “I didn’t realise it was a video call I was needed for, so I was just dry-shampooing my hair.” It’s a typical Wednesday in the Belfast-born, Enniskerry-based woman’s calendar — it’s her 22nd book launch, incredibly. A fact that washes over both of us repeatedly as we speak. And she’s still not yet out of ideas.

It’s a wild amount of books, she agrees. Almost farcical. She also had to be reminded that it’s her 25th year in publishing.

“Someone called me the other day to congratulate me on my huge anniversary,” she says, laughing. “And I sort of panicked and said — ‘what?’ I don’t have this sort of deep internal gravitas, where I want someone to pour me a glass of champagne to celebrate, I just kind of think of it as gas.”

It is here where her Vestiare Collective (a luxury second-hand online retailer) order comes in, to a raucous round of applause by Cathy herself. “Sorry, where were we? Ah yes, my job. It’s amazing, and I’m thrilled to like what I do, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have times where I stare at my laptop while writing (and reader, she’s still writing) and think I’m a complete moron.”

You see, Cathy (now 55) is publishing her latest novel, The Wedding Party, this month. It’s a riotous read full of heart, much like her previous 21 iterations, centering around women-centric plotlines and the daily survival methods of those whose lives have featured oft-undiscussed topics such as eating disorders, domestic violence and substance abuse.

Cathy Kelly: 'I just wasn't cut out for the tabloid sphere'. Photograph Moya Nolan

A world away from the ‘chick-lit’ category she’s often lumped in with, Cathy politely courts the status quo, yet enjoys surprising readers, and non-readers alike, with the difficult, diverse topics she chooses time and again.

“It’s something you get used to, the ‘chick-lit’ thing,” she says, her piercing eyes meeting mine through the screen. “Back when I worked in a newsroom, I wrote a lot of social features and I was very interested in people-facing issues. And so when I came into writing, I brought all that with me. So I like meatier topics, because that’s often the reality of what’s around us.

"People also like to categorise women, I feel, far more than men, so I’ll often get people saying to me that I ‘churn’ out books — almost diminishing and denigrating the female experience. At the end of the day, you’ve no control over what people feel about you or your work, but in terms of stereotyping women’s projects as these silly, little, fluffy things, I want to say ‘stop that right now’.”

She began life in Belfast, the daughter of an insurance salesman, whose work brought them to Dublin, where she grew up “somewhere between Dundrum and Sandyford”. She still, interestingly, considers herself a country girl, due to the summers, Christmases and Easters spent on her grandmother’s farm in the West of Ireland (“I love hens, dogs and cows, but geese have issues”). Growing up, unsurprisingly for her, centred around books.

“I always go back to that Malcolm Gladwell quote about it taking 10,000 hours of doing something to be an expert at it — I reckon I’d clocked that up reading books by about 16,” she says, citing she’s still a voracious reader today. Her writing career began as a journalist, working with the Sunday World for more than a decade (“I just wasn’t cut out for the tabloid sphere”) which lead to her writing her first novel, Woman to Woman, in her late 20s.

Cathy Kelly: "People are people are people". Photograph Moya Nolan

She wrote it because it was the kind of book she herself wanted to read. And it’s clear her desire for a smart, emblazoning female-centric book wasn’t alone. Now a bestselling author in Ireland, the UK and Australia, with over 15 million sales, she’s thankful that “due to the sheer amount of words she’s written” people no longer think her characters are solely based on herself.

“Anytime I wrote anything about sex, drugs or rock’n’roll,” she whispers comically, “people often assumed I was the one doing it. I feel like that question is very rarely asked of a man, and also maybe a woman who has written 22 books now, too!”

Curiosity, kindness and her twin boys, both just finished the Leaving Certificate, are what sustain her. “God love them, they hate going down to the village with me because I could be hours chatting to people.” But such is her genuine intrigue — and the reason her stories resonate around the world, this writer thinks. “I mean, we [Irish people] have a great ability to talk and listen,” she agrees.

“There’s no two ways about it. You know, you hear it all the time that Ireland is the friendliest place in the world, and you think it’s rubbish, until you go abroad. For example, the other day I was getting a train, and before the train left the station, the entire carriage I was on was chatting with each other and swapping stories, even the guy selling the tea and biscuits. You just don’t get that anywhere else.”

Cathy Kelly: "I’m very drawn to the idea of recovery from difficult situations". Photograph Moya Nolan

A proud ambassador for UNICEF Ireland, it’s no wonder her books centre around survival. “People are people are people,” she says. “Whether you’re in Sydney or Saigon or Skibbereen. We all just want safety and comfort. The brain shifts when you’re trying to survive, and that’s huge, but that’s all anyone’s really looking for at the end of the day.

"Things can be devastatingly hard, as I’ve seen through trips to Africa with UNICEF, but I truly believe talking and helping anyone you can, can do so much — also realising that there’s so, so much more to the world than just what’s happening in your kitchen. It’s something Irish people are really in tune with, I think. Naturally."

For Cathy, surviving ranges. A long-time sufferer of depression and anxiety (“I think I had my first episode at about 14”) the self-containment of writing both suits and chastises her. “I’m very drawn to the idea of recovery from difficult situations, because you know, life can bash people in many different ways,” she says. “My writing is a love letter to those people because I want to show them that they’re not alone. You know, when you’re a reader, I think it’s so powerful to come across something that you yourself have felt before and think, ‘Oh, my goodness, someone else has felt like this’.

"Surviving life is not always easy, so it’s lovely to read about other people, even if they’re fictional people, and to see them come out of it and to see them loving themselves. Somehow, I didn’t mean to always have messages, but messages make themselves known, which I think it sort of the beauty of living – finding out that something might work, and that you can get through it, even though you mightn’t have planned it that way. Saying that, the writing process can be torturous. For every second that your publisher doesn’t email you back after you’ve sent them your draft, you think “it’s rubbish, they hate it, and they’re trying to figure out how to tell me I’m finished.”

For now, she’s playing as it lays, and letting kindness direct her, as always. “I love the Henry James quote, that the three most important words of the English language are kindness, kindness and kindness,” she says.

She’s kinder to herself these days, too. “There’s a real beauty in getting older, where you care less about yourself and for others more. That kicked in for me big time when I had my boys and it’s always been around for other women. I love sisterhood and find myself obsessively reading about those who need help.”

The day before we speak, the Women’s Aid domestic violence report has come out, a subject close to her heart. “There’s just so much left to be done, and if I can open up the conversation with my writing, then I’m glad to do it.” She’s just about to embark on an absurd-yet-understandable 23rd book, she smiles (“I often get an idea for one when I’m already writing about another”) but readers will have to wait until 2024 for that one.