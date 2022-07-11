Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie attend son's wedding to Maddie Wahdan

Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie’s son, Shane Jr married his girlfriend of six years in a stunning summer wedding held in the UK over the weekend.

33-year-old Shane Jr and his long-term partner Maddie Wahdan tied the knot at the luxury Rushton Hall in Kettering with Coleen and Shane both in attendance for the big day. Loose Women panellist Coleen described it as the “perfect day and night” celebrating her son and daughter-in-law.