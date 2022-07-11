Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie attend son's wedding to Maddie Wahdan

Coleen and Shane were both in attendance for the big day at the luxury Rushton Hall in the UK
Shane Jr and Maddie Wahdan tied the knot over the weekend. Picture: Coleen Nolan via Instagram

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 09:02
Maeve Lee

Coleen Nolan and Shane Richie’s son, Shane Jr married his girlfriend of six years in a stunning summer wedding held in the UK over the weekend.

33-year-old Shane Jr and his long-term partner Maddie Wahdan tied the knot at the luxury Rushton Hall in Kettering with Coleen and Shane both in attendance for the big day. Loose Women panellist Coleen described it as the “perfect day and night” celebrating her son and daughter-in-law.

Shane Jr is the eldest son of Coleen Nolan and her ex-husband, EastEnders star Shane Richie. Sharing some snaps from the wedding, Coleen, 57, said there were a lot of tears and laughter over the weekend.

“What can I say… a perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son @iamshanenolan and now finally my beautiful daughter in Law @maddiewahdan s wedding day,” she said. “I laughed and CRIED a lot.. a day I’ll never forget! Love you all.” 

Coleen was joined by her sisters for a picture on the day. Picture: Coleen Nolan via Instagram

The bride wore a gorgeous gown with a sweetheart neckline and embroidered detail while groom Shane wore a traditional black suit with a black dickie bow. Mother-of-the-groom Coleen wore a striking royal blue dress with a matching hat and heels.

Images and videos shared from the weekend show the newlyweds entering the reception hand-in-hand and sharing a romantic first dance surrounded by family and friends.

Coleen was also joined by her sisters Anne, Denise and Linda Nolan on the day with the sisters coming together for a family photograph shared by Coleen on Instagram.

Mother-of-the-groom Coleen said it was a 'perfect day'. Picture: Coleen Nolan via Instagram

Shane Jr popped the question on Christmas Eve 2020 during a game of charades among family. “Yes, 100 times YES,” Maddie wrote alongside a video of the romantic moment.

The wedding took place on Saturday at the historic luxury hotel which was even more beautiful in the sunshine.

