'Is this ok?': Muireann O'Connell hits out at LiveLine comments with hilarious video

Muireann O’Connell has responded to a LiveLine debate this week after a caller had some controversial opinions on the way female presenters stand.

Taking to Instagram, the Ireland AM presenter posted a tongue-in-cheek video hitting out at the comments.

Speaking on the RTÉ radio show, a caller, Sarah from Tipperary, suggested that the wide stance of female presenters is “slightly sexually provocative” and “boarding on looking vulgar".

"I am speaking mostly about presenters on current affairs programmes and the news. I'm talking about the nuances of visual presentation, and particularly the way presenters tend to stand," she said.

'I don't see anything wrong about presenting yourself as a ladylike person', Sarah talks to @KatieGHannon about the visual presentation of female presenters. #Liveline — Liveline (@rteliveline) July 5, 2022

When asked by presenter Katie Hannon how they should stand while on TV, Sarah said: “Less distance between your two feet, with one foot maybe slightly in front of the other.”

In a video captioned “female telly presenters trying to make simply existing be acceptable to LiveLine listeners,” Muireann gave a few examples of different stances, joking that it is something she practices each morning before going live on air.

Muireann O'Connell hit out at the LiveLine caller's comments in a video posted to her Instagram.

“It’s just a little behind-the-scenes because every day before Ireland AM, I come into a quiet room and I practice how I should stand as a female television presenter that would be acceptable to LiveLine listeners,” she says while grinning.

Panning the camera to her legs in a wide stance, Muireann shook her finger and said: “no, no, no, no” before showing her followers a few more examples.

'Is this ok?' she asked. Picture: @muireann.o

“Is this ok?” she asked. “This isn’t narrow enough I don’t think. It's too wide — too wide!” she said standing with her feet firmly together.

“How about if I put myself in the corner, like Baby. Is this ok?”

Followers found the video very amusing, with the comment section filled with laughing emojis. "'In the corner, like baby' Brilliant," wrote fellow presenter, Síle Seoige. "You go Muireann life's too short to be worrying about how people stand," wrote another follower.