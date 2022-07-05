Great days 'not what they used to be': Tiger opens up about recovery from leg injury

Tiger Woods has spoken about his recovery from a leg injury that threatened to end his career.

Woods’, pulled out of the last US Open following a near-fatal car crash in February 2021, and speaking at the JP McManus Pro-Am was asked whether this week’s event was worth it.

Woods said it was, but admitted it has been “hard".

“I've had some very difficult days and some days which moving off the couch is a hell of a task, and that's just the way it is.

“I'm very thankful for all the support I've gotten, my treatment staff, all of my surgeons who are repairing this leg and keeping it.

“I have my own two legs, which I tell you I’m not going to take it for granted anymore. Some people do. People who have come close or lost a limb understand what I’m saying. But you have difficult days and also you have great days and some are not what they used to be, that’s for sure.

"But they are great days in which I can spend with my kids and do things that they can do at a slightly slower pace, but I can still do it with them.

“If you asked me last year whether I would play golf again, all of my surgeons would have said no. But here I am.”

He added that he will always be able to play golf.

"Whether it's this leg or someone else's leg or false leg or different body pieces that have been placed or fused, I'll always be able to play. Now if you say play at a championship level, well, that window is definitely not as long as I would like it to be…”

Echoing similar statements made by Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry this week, the 15-time Major winner said he was here today because of, and for, JP McManus.

“What JP does for charities, for any charitable organisation in the country of Ireland and some places around the world, is second-to-none. He raises a lot of money, and all that money goes out. I mean, he doesn't keep any of it.”

And, it is clear to see the “commitment to golf” in Adare he said.

“The people have all shown up to support this event, same as the pros.”

Woods’ participation at the 36-hole event in Limerick will further raise hopes that he will be fit enough to compete in the Open at St Andrews later this month.

The 46-year-old continues to struggle with pain in his right leg following the car accident. He withdrew from the USPGA Championship after three rounds in May and did not participate in last month’s US Open, but he has signalled his intent to tee it up in Scotland for the final major of the year.