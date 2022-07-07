Savvy Shopper: Anticipate weekly deals and stock up when items are discounted

Stock up on discounted items

Supermarkets are constantly discounting items and you can get some great deals from week to week. If you find that something you buy regularly is discounted, it is a good idea to stock up — it could be several weeks or months before it is discounted again. This can be particularly useful for items that have a long shelf life or frozen items as they will last longer. Shop around and check the supermarkets in your vicinity for the deals they are highlighting on a weekly, or sometimes daily basis. Most supermarkets and convenience stores issue their deals on a Thursday so sign up to email mailing lists or check newspaper ads for what’s on offer that week. You can also log into their websites and check out the deals so that you can plan ahead for your shop.