Follow the yellow sticker road for mega deals, and Trisha Bulman nominates barman Keith at Cissie Young's
Savvy Shopper: Anticipate weekly deals and stock up when items are discounted

Spotting patterns in your local supermarket like the time and day of the week they discount items with a looming use-by date can save you money in the long run. 

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Niamh Hennessy

Stock up on discounted items 

Supermarkets are constantly discounting items and you can get some great deals from week to week. If you find that something you buy regularly is discounted, it is a good idea to stock up — it could be several weeks or months before it is discounted again. This can be particularly useful for items that have a long shelf life or frozen items as they will last longer. Shop around and check the supermarkets in your vicinity for the deals they are highlighting on a weekly, or sometimes daily basis. Most supermarkets and convenience stores issue their deals on a Thursday so sign up to email mailing lists or check newspaper ads for what’s on offer that week. You can also log into their websites and check out the deals so that you can plan ahead for your shop.

Champ of the week

Cissie Young's
Cissie Young's

Trisha Bulman would like to nominate her local barman, Keith and the staff from Cissie Young's. Trisha said that Keith is a great barman who is really friendly to everyone. She said that in addition to Keith all the bar staff are really nice and friendly. She said they make all their customers feel welcome at Cissie Young's, on Bandon Road in Cork and Keith and the staff are great company. Trisha said that she and her husband have been going to Cissie's for many years now as it is their local, and that they love to support the pub as a great local business. Trisha pointed out that although the pandemic was tough for Cissie's they did their best for their customers with takeaway pizzas and drinks. She would like to nominate Keith to say "thank you for being such a great barman" over the years she has been a customer there. 

Savvy shopper: Choosing local currency for card transactions means lower rates

