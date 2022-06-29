Savvy shopper: Choosing local currency for card transactions means lower rates

If you are on holiday this year and visiting a country that does not use the euro you may be faced with the question of — do you want to pay in the local currency — if you are using a card machine.
It is a good idea to pay in the local currency if you are asked, as the exchange rates will be better.
It is also worth logging into your banking app before you go and letting personnel know you are travelling abroad.
Most banks now make this process as easy as the click of a button on the banking app. Doing this could avoid some potentially awkward moments of having your card blocked when you are trying to pay for something abroad.