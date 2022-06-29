Savvy shopper: Choosing local currency for card transactions means lower rates

And Margaret O’Brien nominates Fiona Walsh from Walsh Brothers Schoolwear in Killarney 
When paying with your card on holidays, it's wise to choose the local currency

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 18:00

Choose local currency on card transactions

If you are on holiday this year and visiting a country that does not use the euro you may be faced with the question of — do you want to pay in the local currency — if you are using a card machine. 

It is a good idea to pay in the local currency if you are asked, as the exchange rates will be better. 

It is also worth logging into your banking app before you go and letting personnel know you are travelling abroad. 

Most banks now make this process as easy as the click of a button on the banking app. Doing this could avoid some potentially awkward moments of having your card blocked when you are trying to pay for something abroad. 

Champ of the week

Walsh Brothers Schoolwear
Walsh Brothers Schoolwear

Margaret O’Brien would like to nominate Fiona Walsh from Walsh Brothers Schoolwear in Killarney for Champ of the Week. 

Margaret said Fiona really went above and beyond to make sure that her twin boys got sorted for their uniform last year. 

She said that not only did Fiona sort out all the appropriate sizing, orders, and fitting for her twin boys, she also initialled their school tracksuits so that they wouldn’t mix them up. 

Margaret said the embroidery and printing equipment at Walsh Brothers Schoolwear means that Fiona can add on crests and custom-label any item of clothing. “It’s so handy. Fiona was just so helpful and kind and I think she deserves to be Champ of the Week,” said Margaret.

