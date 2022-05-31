Love Island 2022: Meet this year's contestants, including a famous footballer's daughter

The return of Love Island marks the official start of summer and with this year's opening cast now revealed, excitement is well and truly building.

The ITV show returns to our screens on Monday, June 6 with a new host of singles hoping to find love in the iconic Love Island villa.

Ahead of the much-anticipated comeback, the show has revealed the identities of our first eleven Love Islanders for 2022, including “charming” Irish lad, Dami Hope.

According to his Instagram account, Dami, who is a microbiologist, is based in Dublin. He was the first male contestant to be announced this year.

“Will charming Irish lad Dami be lucky in love?” the show teased on Instagram.

While we can't wait to see another Irish contestant, Dami of course will not be alone in the Love Island villa. He will also be joined by Welsh student Liam Llewellyn. Aged 22, Liam is from Newport in South Wales and claims he wears his heart on his sleeve.

Welsh student Liam is ready to learn a thing or two in this university of love.

Liam is not the only Welsh contestant to be part of the original cast for 2022, with paramedic Paige Thorne also joining this year’s line-up. 24-year-old Paige is from Swansea, and she was the very first contestant to be revealed this year.

Welsh paramedic Paige was the first contestant to be revealed this year.

Indiyah Polack was the third contestant to be revealed. The 23-year-old is a hotel waitress and model based in London and already has over 20k followers on Instagram.

Indiyah Polack will also be part of this year's opening cast.

Also joining this year’s opening cast is 23-year-old Tasha Ghouri from Scotland. Tasha is a dancer and model with a following of over 25k on Instagram.

'Dancing Queen' Tasha is also 23.

“Italian Stallion” Davide Sanclimenti is a business owner based in Manchester. The 27-year-old is also among the group of singletons taking part in season eight of the ITV show.

Davide is one of the oldest Islanders revealed so far.

The daughter of former English footballer Michael Owen is also entering the villa this year. 19-year-old Gemma Owen is a business owner and international dressage rider.

Gemma Owen is the daughter of former English footballer, Michael Owen.

Pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna is from Nottingham and will also be looking for love on this year’s show. Also aged 23, he apparently has had just one girlfriend before entering the show and has over 4k followers on Instagram.

Ikenna Ekwonna had one girlfriend before entering the villa.

International real-estate agent Andrew Le Page was one of the final male contestants to be revealed ahead of Monday’s show. One of the oldest contestants this year, 27-year-old Andrew works in Dubai and is a real estate agent from Guernsey.

Dubai based real estate agent Andrew.

Our final female Love Islander, Amber Beckford is a nanny from London. Aged 24, she has over 6k followers on Instagram and promises to bring “main character energy” to the villa.

24-year-old Amber is also joining the cast of Love Island 2022.

And last but certainly not least is fishmonger Luca Bish who is our final contestant joining the original cast this year. The 23-year-old is from Brighton and is recently out of a long-term relationship.

Hailing from Brighton, Luca is recently single.

You can see the gang in action from Monday, June 6 when Love Island finally returns to our TV screens.