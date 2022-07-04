Singer Alexandra Burke and Irish footballer Darren Randolph welcome first child

Burke revealed she had given birth to her first child on Instagram, where she shared an image of her baby’s feet alongside a touching caption
Burke and goalkeeper Randolph, 34, who plays for West Ham and the Republic of Ireland, revealed they were expecting a child in February Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 13:58
Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

British singer-songwriter Alexandra Burke has welcomed her first child with Irish footballer Darren Randolph.

Alexandra Burke found fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008.

In the post, which was also shared to Randolph’s Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote: “Welcome to the world our little grape. We already love you more than words can say.”

Burke and goalkeeper Randolph, 34, who plays for West Ham and the Republic of Ireland, revealed they were expecting a child in February when they shared a video to Instagram which showed the pair on a country walk with their two dogs.

Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph have welcomed their first child (Ian West/PA)
In the video, they’re standing near a lake as Randolph gets to his knees to kiss his girlfriend’s stomach.

The clip then showed the couple rubbing Burke’s bump as she smiles.

Since winning The X Factor after duetting with Beyonce, Burke has forged a successful career in music and the West End.

