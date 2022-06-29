Lynsey Bennett 'so grateful' for Disney trip with daughters and Una Healy

Lynsey Bennett has shared a health update from Disneyland Paris, where she is enjoying a “magical” holiday with her daughters and pal Una Healy.
The Cervical Check campaigner, who landed in France on Monday, is joined on the holiday by her daughters Zoe, 13, and Hailee, 8, along with Una Healy and her kids Aoife Belle, 10, and Tadhg, 7.
Sharing an update today, the Longford mum said she has been dealing “with a lot of pain” during the past fortnight to the point that she’s been “rolling in the floor in tears.”
“I’ve been trying to work out if it’s psychological, physical or both,” she shared, adding that she was “so grateful” to have been able to push through the pain to make memories in Disneyland with her daughters.
The 32-year-old said her heart is “so full” at “how amazingly chilled and fulfilling this holiday is” despite her ongoing battles with cervical cancer.
Sporting a Pride-themed Disney top in her snaps, the campaigner said her top was to support her “beautiful friends” and added the #pride🌈 hashtag to the post.
Bennett, who has some 61,000 followers on Instagram, has been open about her journey with invasive cervical cancer following the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.