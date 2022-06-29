Travis Barker pictured being taken to hospital following medical issue

His daughter Alabama Barker, 16, shared a message on her Instagram story, reading “please send me your prayers”
Travis Barker pictured being taken to hospital following medical issue

Travis Barker pictured being taken to hospital following unknown medical issue (Doug Peters/PA)

Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 03:35
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker has reportedly been taken to hospital following an unconfirmed medical issue.

The musician, 46, who recently married reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, was pictured on a stretcher being taken into Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

In pictures obtained by US outlet TMZ, Barker can be seen on the stretcher raising a fist with his distinctive skull tattoo visible.

A black tracksuit-clad Kardashian, 43, who recently changed her surname on her official Instagram page to Barker-Kardashian, was shown by his side.

No further details of Barker’s visit to the hospital have been released.

His daughter Alabama Barker, 16, shared a message on her Instagram story, reading “please send me your prayers” followed by an sad-faced emoji.

Read More

Chic in Cork review: A bit of Freak at the Marquee was just what we needed

More in this section

Isle of Wight Festival 2015 - Day Four Imelda May: 'Men shouldn’t be making decisions about women’s issues'
Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally announce My Therapist Ghosted Me live gigs Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally announce My Therapist Ghosted Me live gigs
Fitness influencer Maeve Madden shares details of Adare Manor wedding Fitness influencer Maeve Madden shares details of Adare Manor wedding
BarkerPlace: UK
<p>Climb with Charlie book</p>

Charlie Bird to launch book commemorating Croagh Patrick climb in Westport 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices