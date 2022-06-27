Fitness influencer Maeve Madden shares details of Adare Manor wedding

Fitness influencer Maeve Madden has shared the details of her lavish wedding at Limerick’s Adare Manor after marrying her long-term partner at the five-star hotel.

The home workout queen gave a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony, sharing a number of photos and videos from the big day with her followers.

The stunning celebration followed a more intimate affair in London last year when Maeve and her partner, Andrew Selby officially tied the knot before returning to Ireland for the big day.

During the gorgeous Irish wedding, guests were treated to a stunning rendition of Nella Fantasia by the Park Singers Ladies’ Choir from Dublin before the reception at Adare Manor.

At the five-star hotel, the reception room was filled to the brim with beautiful flowers and floral arrangements with guests describing the day as a “fairytale”.

Maeve Madden has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the big day. Pic: @maeve_madden via Instagram

While the weather for the big day was not the best, it did not dampen the spirits of the Newry native and her husband, Andrew as they celebrated in style with their closest family and friends.

Maeve stunned guests in an off-the-shoulder gown topped with a stunning headpiece fitted with a large bow that sat on top of the voluminous blonde curls that the fitness influencer is well-known for.

In a post to Instagram, the 34-year-old jokingly apologised for the “wedding spam” but informed her followers that there was much more to come, including a second dress as she continued to share stunning snippets from the big day.

Sharing the first picture of her in the stunning gown, Maeve put it simply: “With My whole heart for my whole life. Mr & Mrs.”

The pair pictured outside Limerick's Adare Manor. Pic: @maeve_madden via Instagram

Maeve and her husband Andrew officially married in London in December during an intimate ceremony with family. After previously keeping the identity of her partner under wraps, simply referring to him as “himself” when speaking to her followers, Maeve first shared a picture of them together following the London ceremony.

The Irish influencer describes herself as a “workout queen” and started running home workouts on Instagram from her apartment in London during the pandemic before turning it into a website called Queens Don’t Quit.

Andrew popped the question in January 2021 while on a hike. Shortly after their engagement, the pair moved to Dubai but returned to Ireland to celebrate their wedding with family and friends.