Cork singer Claudia Rose Long and footballer Sean Maguire tie the knot in Marbella 

Claudia Rose Long and Sean Maguire have shared photos from their wedding, which took place on Saturday last in Marbella.
The couple met five years ago in 2016, when Maguire moved to Cork for his football career and met Long, who grew up in Ballyphehane.
The two got engaged in December 2019, with Sean going down on bended knee in front of close friends and family at Christmas.
Claudia has shared to her Twitter page that they are "just married" accompanied by a picture of her and the groom, Maguire.
Just married 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/ENXn4gOwoG— Claudia Rose Maguire (@claudiaroselong) June 21, 2022
Claudia has documented the special day on her Instagram story, sharing special moments from the day, such as the cards they wrote each other that morning, and the music they played.
Maguire has described their wedding as the "best day of my life".
Congratulations to the happy couple!