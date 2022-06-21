Cork singer Claudia Rose Long and footballer Sean Maguire tie the knot in Marbella 

Cork singer Claudia Rose Long and footballer Sean Maguire have tied the knot
Cork singer Claudia Rose Long and footballer Sean Maguire tie the knot in Marbella 

 Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 14:29
Sarah Cullen

Claudia Rose Long and Sean Maguire have shared photos from their wedding, which took place on Saturday last in Marbella. 

The couple met five years ago in 2016, when Maguire moved to Cork for his football career and met Long, who grew up in Ballyphehane. 

The two got engaged in December 2019, with Sean going down on bended knee in front of close friends and family at Christmas. 

Sean Maguire proposing to Claudia Rose Long. Pictures via twitter
Sean Maguire proposing to Claudia Rose Long. Pictures via twitter

Claudia has shared to her Twitter page that they are "just married" accompanied by a picture of her and the groom, Maguire. 

Claudia has documented the special day on her Instagram story, sharing special moments from the day, such as the cards they wrote each other that morning, and the music they played. 

Maguire has described their wedding as the "best day of my life".

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

Read More

Love is in the air as Claudia chooses wedding songs and appears in tale of one of Cork's great romances 

More in this section

Still doing your Leaving Cert? Here's some top tips to help you over the finish line  Still doing your Leaving Cert? Here's some top tips to help you over the finish line 
Barry Keoghan Barry Keoghan confirms partner Alyson Sandro is pregnant with their first child 
Taking to the Riverdance stage: LauraLynn mums dance with the stars  Taking to the Riverdance stage: LauraLynn mums dance with the stars 
<p>Fiona Griffin, from Tralee, Co Kerry, after passing her van-driving assessment in Wisconsin, USA</p>

Retiree on a J1: One Tralee woman's journey to America on a student visa at 66

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices