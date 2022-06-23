Dress worn by Kate Middleton during visit to Ireland features in first official portrait

The dress worn by Kate Middleton during her visit to Ireland in March 2020 is featured in Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official joint portrait.
Kate Middleton wore the emerald green Falconetti dress, which was designed by Susie Cave of The Vampire's Wife, for a reception in Dublin two years ago.
The silk dress was later voted the dress of the decade by fashion magazine Vogue.
At the time, she paired it with green heels, a sparkling gold clutch and oversized gold earrings. In the portrait, painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth, she is wearing Queen Elizabeth’s pearl pendant brooch and a pair of pearl drop earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.
According tothe portrait was commissioned by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund "as a gift to Cambridgeshire."
The painting will be loaned to the National Portrait Gallery for a period in 2023 to mark its reopening.