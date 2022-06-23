Dress worn by Kate Middleton during visit to Ireland features in first official portrait

Photo issued by Kensington Palace of a new portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge painted by Jamie Coreth

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 14:23
Nicole Glennon

The dress worn by Kate Middleton during her visit to Ireland in March 2020 is featured in Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official joint portrait.

Kate Middleton wore the emerald green Falconetti dress, which was designed by Susie Cave of The Vampire's Wife, for a reception in Dublin two years ago. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at the Gravity Bar, Guinness Storehouse, Dublin in March 2020. 
The silk dress was later voted the dress of the decade by fashion magazine Vogue.

At the time, she paired it with green heels, a sparkling gold clutch and oversized gold earrings. In the portrait, painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth, she is wearing Queen Elizabeth’s pearl pendant brooch and a pair of pearl drop earrings that belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Photo issued by Kensington Palace of a new portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge painted by Jamie Coreth
According to The Times, the portrait was commissioned by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund "as a gift to Cambridgeshire."

The painting will be loaned to the National Portrait Gallery for a period in 2023 to mark its reopening.

