Savvy Shopper: Buy flight legs separately to save money

Holiday season is upon us and although it may seem inconvenient to chop and change between airports and airlines, it could save you a significant amount of money in the long run. You don’t have to book both legs of your flight with the same airline.

It could be cheaper to fly out with one airline, and to return with another. You will find prices can vary significantly between airlines, so it is worth spending some time checking out prices before booking. If you are not driving to the airport, you could save money by flying into and out of different airports.