Savvy Shopper: Buy flight legs separately to save money

Holiday season is upon us and although it may seem inconvenient to chop and change between airports and airlines, it could save you a significant amount of money in the long run. You don’t have to book both legs of your flight with the same airline.
It could be cheaper to fly out with one airline, and to return with another. You will find prices can vary significantly between airlines, so it is worth spending some time checking out prices before booking. If you are not driving to the airport, you could save money by flying into and out of different airports.
Check out public transport for getting to and from airports in your holiday location. You could save a lot of money by travelling like a local, rather than jumping in a taxi.
Attracta McCarthy nominates Billy Mackesy of Billy Mackesy’s Douglas Village Foods in Cork. Attracta said she ordered a birthday cake for a special birthday recently. The cake looked fantastic, and tasted delicious. The icing on the top was exactly that, and Billy’s attention to detail was the best thing about it. Attracta said that Billy is always happy to have a chat with customers, and that she is yet to leave his shop without a complimentary slice of cake.
Attracta was driving to Dublin with the cake and she said that Billy took great care with the box to ensure that it would arrive unspoiled, adding that the cake looked as good as it did in his shop upon arrival.