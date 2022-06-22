Aisling Bea appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live in dressing gown after airline loses her luggage

The Irish comedian is well able to laugh at herself. 
Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 10:44
Sarah Cullen

Comedian Aisling Bea has caused quite a stir appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in her dressing gown and slippers.

Aisling laughed and joked as she told the story of how the airline mixed up her luggage and left her with nothing to wear. 

Guest host Sean Hayes asked the This Way Up writer and star if she thought the interview was over Zoom, to which she responded: "I wasn't sure if you'd notice, but I suppose I have to address it."

Bea explained the airline lost her luggage on the way here from London. 

"The bags are just gone."

Aisling had been travelling for 22 hours, and couldn't face the "thoughts of trying to find something." 

"Luckily, the hotel had this 'free dress' just lying in bathroom! I was like, I'll wear that."

Aisling is also wearing hotel slippers, and says she wasn't sure whether to go white on white for the outfit. "I'm not getting married, but they bring out the whites of my eyes" 

Aisling spoke to the camera and gave a heartfelt plea for her missing luggage. 

"Please, please just bring her home to me. We miss you, we love you, don't look in the back pocket."

