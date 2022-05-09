In Pictures: Nicola Coughlan and Aisling Bea among stars on the red carpet at Bafta TV Awards

Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan and This Way Up star Aisling Bea were among the cavalcade of television stars on the red carpet in London for the annual BAFTA TV Awards.

Years and Years vocalist Olly Alexander stole the show, however, wearing a cape and sporting bleached eyebrows as It’s A Sin led the nominations.

Olly Alexander attending the Bafta TV Awards (Ian West/PA)

Stars from the small screen turned out in all their finery for the annual award ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Aisling Bea attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Aisling Bea, nominated for female performance in a comedy programme for This Way Up on Channel 4, said the UK government's plans to privatise Channel 4 are “really scary”.

“When you see people trying to turn a public body that breaks stories like the Windrush scandal and you see people trying to take that over, it is really scary. It is the kind of thing that can slide away if you don’t stand bigger beside it.

“It is a really important thing to fight. It seems small, like it doesn’t affect everyone, but it truly affects everyone’s life, particularly from news and the journalism side of things.”

Ncuti Gatwa (Ian West/PA)

Ncuti Gatwa cut a dash just after being announced as the new Doctor Who. He said: “I feel really happy that I can now talk about it because I got cast in February and I have been keeping it a secret since then.

“So it is nice to finally breathe. But also really nervous.

“It is an incredibly iconic role and an incredibly iconic show.

“I just hope I do it justice. I am following in some very, very big footsteps so I am just hoping that I fill them up.”

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)

Ant and Dec have reflected on their “inspirational” drag performance after winning the Bafta TV award for entertainment programme.

The presenting duo transformed into Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee as part of a drag queen performance on their ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway in February.

Olivia Colman (Ian West/PA)

While presenting the Bafta for entertainment programme, actor Olivia Colman expressed her relief to be free of award-show nerves.

She said: “Congratulations to everyone nominated and on a personal note, can I just say how delighted I am that this time it is my husband (screenwriter Ed Sinclair) who has to spend the night pooing himself.”

Jodie Comer (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Comer claimed the leading actress award for her role in Channel 4’s Help and thanked the broadcaster for “believing in the script”.

Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

Alison Hammond, nominated for BBC’s I Can See Your Voice, marked her first Bafta TV nod in a performance category.

Stephen Graham (Ian West/PA)

The BBC's Time won best mini-series and, collecting the prize, co-actor Stephen Graham said: “We had a phenomenal cast of young working-class men who were absolutely outstanding, every single one of them.

“It was an absolute joy to be a part of. This is why I wanted to be an actor as a kid… It was a powerful production.”

Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Colman and screenwriter husband Ed Sinclair.

Sally Dynevor (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor dedicated the ITV series’ TV Bafta win for soap and continuing drama to hate-crime victim Sophie Lancaster and her late mother Sylvia.

“We weren’t expecting this tonight, we really weren’t, so thank you so much Bafta for this award.

“Working on this show is just a privilege – and the drama and the comedy go so well on Corrie."

Martin Freeman (Ian West/PA)

Martin Freeman and Normal People actor Rachel Mariam on the red carpet.

Tom Daley (Ian West/PA)

Olympic champion Tom Daley was on hand to help present honours at the event.

Emily Watson (Ian West/PA)

Emily Watson garnered a Leading Actress nomination for ITV’s Too Close.