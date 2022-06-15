Love Island receives 250 complaints about age gaps on show

Footballers daughter Gemma Owen's age is concerning viewers of the hit show 
Love Island receives 250 complaints about age gaps on show
Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 16:18
Sarah Cullen

Love Island 2022 has already caused a stir online, with all the usual fights, drama and betrayal. However, one contestant in particular has been a talking point due to her age. 

Gemma Owen, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, is 19, and many viewers have taken issue with her age compared to the ages of some of her fellow contestants.  

Gemma was coupled up with Davide, 27, who is eight years her senior. This initial pairing lent itself to 167 complaints, the Mail Online reports. 

When Gemma coupled with Davide, he asked if the age gap bothered her, and she said "It's not an issue for me at all. I feel like if it was, I wouldn't have wanted to get to know you in the first place. And as I've said, I've been speaking to guys and seeing guys who are much older than me.

Davide.
"It's not something that I'm not used to or you're the only one or anything like that. It's very normal for me, so for me it's not an issue but I feel like for you, is it an issue?"

The arrival of Gemma's ex-boyfriend Jacques O'Neill has brought in another 97 complaints: the couple dated while Gemma was 16 or 17, and Jacques was 20 or 21. 

In the Love Island application, it states all entrants must be over 18. 

Mail Online has reported that Ofcom will not be investigating the complaints. 

Gemma is currently coupled up with Luca, 23, from Brighton. 

 Gemma talking to Luca.
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV and ITV 2. 

