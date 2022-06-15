Savvy Shopper: Switching to store-branded foods can dramatically cut costs

And Patrick O'Regan nominates Grumps coffee shop in Foxrock, Dublin 
Savvy Shopper: Switching to store-branded foods can dramatically cut costs

Sometimes store brands are supplied by the established brands - the only difference is in the name.

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 18:00
Niamh Hennessy

Substitute for branded goods 

The range of store label goods has really developed over the last few years and so too has the quality. Most non-branded goods will cost a lot less than branded goods. Often we are just paying for a recognised name. It is worth giving non-branded goods a try and if you don’t like them, you can always switch back but you might surprise yourself and you could save a lot of money in the process too. 

Figures show that in Ireland we spend more on branded items than in other European countries so it might be that we are creatures of habit. Often too it may be the case that the brand you know and like actually produces that product for the supermarket.

Consumer champ of the week

Grumps coffee shop in Foxrock, Dublin is consumer champ of the week.
Grumps coffee shop in Foxrock, Dublin is consumer champ of the week.

Patrick O’Regan would like to nominate his local coffee shop Grumps in Foxrock, Dublin. Patrick said that he loves to visit in the morning for his coffee. He said they not only have fantastic coffee, but they also have amazing homemade cakes that he and his family love. 

He said that his daughter loves going with him to the coffee shop and when it was her birthday recently, they gave her a little birthday gift and some cake. He said she was "so delighted". Patrick said that they always have things to keep the kids entertained too which is great, as he can enjoy a coffee with his wife, and catch up on their day.

Read More

Savvy shopper: Calculate the price per unit to save money on groceries

More in this section

Three of girls spending time togheter in festival What is a sten party, and can I have one?
Sarah Harding death Girls Aloud members to run 5K in honour of Sarah Harding
A summer night in Cork: No hotel rooms for Elton, and over €300 for bed and breakfast A summer night in Cork: No hotel rooms for Elton, and over €300 for bed and breakfast
#Cost of living#ConsumerCornerSavvy shopper
©ITV

Love Island receives 250 complaints about age gaps on show

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices