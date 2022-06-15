What is a sten party, and can I have one?

After two long years in lockdown, it’s great to see that weddings are back on the agenda. While planning for the main event is exciting, there is another special day for the bride-to-be — the all-important hen party.

A lot has changed with hen parties in the last number of years, with more brides-to-be opting for alcohol-free options, less booze-fuelled activities and the amalgamation of the hen and stag parties, creating “the sten”, a gender-non-restrictive celebration for friends and family.

Having the opportunity to come together post-pandemic, and celebrate a special occasion is enough for most, according to Cat Kiveney, party planner and creator of TheHen.ie. Sharing some tips on planning the perfect hen in 2022, Kiveney said her number one rule is to make sure you plan the hen around the bride herself.

“That is so important. There’s no point in booking a night in Galway and going to a nightclub if that’s not her scene," she says.

While the bride might not tell you exactly what she wants for her hen party, Kiveney advises making sure you get a list of what she definitely does not want. It is also important to bear in mind the budget of the whole group to make sure everyone can have a good time and enjoy themselves, and sometimes, “less is more”. When it comes to manoeuvring a large group, even just getting them from a to b can be a bit of a challenge, says Kiveney.

“If you plan too much, you’re going to end up losing them because they just want to be there for the human interaction — now more than ever. Sometimes, they’re just happy to sit and be with each other — you don’t have to fill every minute of the day.”

As most hen parties incorporate people from different parts of the bride’s life, competitive games and activities are a guaranteed icebreaker, Kiveney says. This is also a good tip if combining your hen and stag parties.

With changing trends and traditions, there are plenty of alternative options out there for hens seeking something a little different for the pre-wedding celebrations.

Alcohol-free activities

There are lots of quirky, alcohol-free activities for a fun-filled day. Get crafty and create a fun memento — and memories — with flower crown classes such as those offered by Kay’s Flower School in Dublin or Space to Grow in Sligo. If you are looking for something more action-packed, there are plenty of surfing sessions for hen and stag parties across the Irish coast. Bundoran Surf Co, Tramore’s Freedom Surf School and Aloha Surf School in Clare all offer this adrenaline-inducing option. Speaking of adrenaline; combine dancing, neon disco lights, thumping music and guaranteed giggles with a twerk class. Spiritual but Badass dance and yoga company offers hen party-specific twerking classes for the perfect girls’ night out.

Teatime on a vintage bus

Sit back and enjoy a tour around Cork or Dublin city with Vintage Tea Trips which offer a truly unique experience for brides-to-be. Vintage Tea Trips provide afternoon tea on a stunning vintage Routemaster bus and cater to hen parties. Choose from a selection of fresh, tasty treats while taking in the sites as you and your hens are driven around the city. If you’re a maid of honour struggling to find something traditional but different, then this is a great treat and could also work as a booze-free option.

Vintage Tea Trips is another alcohol-free option for brides-to-be.

Dress up like Mrs Doyle

If you’re struggling to find an activity that suits the bride-to-be, why not incorporate her favourite TV show? TheHen.ie facilitates an evening inspired by Father Ted where the bride-to-be is transformed into Mrs Doyle before the entire hen party battles it out in games inspired by the show. Costumes and themes are a big part of many hen and stag dos, so this is a great way to put a quintessentially Irish twist on that tradition. Ah, go on! Go Hen also has several TV-themed options, from Downton Abbey to Friends, and Breaking Bad.

Drag bunch

Drag Brunch is a guaranteed great day out. While a good bottomless brunch has always been a go-to for a girly get-together, the popularity of Drag Brunch has been on the increase.

Chambers in Cork offers regular themed Drag Brunch events. Previous themes included Pop Princess Drag Brunch featuring Candy Warhol and special guests paying tribute to Britney Spears and Ariana grande, as well as bingo and Eurovision-themed brunches. Can you imagine the craic? Group bookings are also available, so this is a great option if you’re looking for some entertainment. In Dublin for the weekend? Sunday night bingo at The George, hosted by Shirley Temple Bar is always a winner.

Axe-throwing

Help the bride get the wedding planning frustrations out of her system with an activity that brings out her competitive side. Axe Junkies in Waterford offers bookings for hens and stags and are Ireland’s very first urban axe-throwing facility. Axe Junkies describe axe throwing as like darts, but with an axe. With an electric atmosphere and great music, this thrilling activity is definitely one that will get everyone in the mood for celebrating. Cheer one another on and see who can hit the bullseye.