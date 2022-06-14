Karen Koster shares news of mum's 'unexpected’ passing

Marty Morrissey, who lost his mum Peggy six months ago, had some touching words for the presenter 
Karen Koster's mum passed away two weeks ago

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 09:44
Nicole Glennon

Presenter Karen Koster has shared the news of her mother's "very unexpected" passing for the first time.

Speaking to Marty Morrissey on  The Six O’Clock Show, the Virgin Media presenter told viewers her mother passed away suddenly two weeks ago. 

The last couple of weeks have been "completely surreal," she said.

Asking for a photo of her mother Brenda to be shown to viewers, the presenter said her mum was "gorgeous." 

“The weird thing is that since restrictions lifted, we almost made such a point of packing in as much memories as we could with mum," she said.

Karen Koster with her mother Brenda Pictue: karenkostertv
“So, I nearly have a picture of every single time I saw her over the last year and every special occasion we had.

“So that's been an amazing comfort to us as has all the messages that I've gotten from colleagues in front of the screen and behind the lens, from school mums to old friends, to family, to my husband."

The presenter said her kids, Finn, JJ and Eve have been "unbelievably resilient."

"A bit too resilient actually. I'm like 'Be more sad, I can't be a normal mum right now!"

Koster said her mum was "a massive fan of The Six O'Clock Show."

"So we have lost a very loyal viewer."

The presenter said she wanted to share the news with viewers to explain why she may be "a bit shaky" on that evening's show.

Karen Koster shared the news with viewers on Monday
“What can you do? You get through it and you put one foot in front of the other and it's a strange time,” she said.

Marty Morrissey, who lost his mum Peggy six months ago, had some touching words for the presenter on the show. 

"She's with you all the time, there's no doubt about it.

"It's a tough journey, there's no point in denying it. My mother was in an accident and I miss her dearly. When I go home that's my biggest problem, there's a void and pain there.

"But you got to keep going. It's like a rollercoaster, you're up and down. The loneliness is tough at times but you think of her and what she'd want you to do.

"And she'd want you to get on with the show and be Karen."

