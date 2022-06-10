Nicola Coughlan reveals she has not yet seen Derry Girls series three finale

'I know I’m going to cry a lot, so I’m just waiting'
Nicola Coughlan reveals she has not yet seen Derry Girls series three finale

Nicola Coughlan reveals she has not yet seen Derry Girls’ series three finale (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 08:15
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Nicola Coughlan has revealed she is yet to watch the season finale of Derry Girls’ third series.

The actress, who stars in the Northern Ireland-based comedy, said she was unsure when she would take the plunge and watch the episode because she was “going to cry a lot”.

She appeared alongside Hollywood actresses including Florence Pugh, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, as well as her Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley at the opening gala of the Tiffany and Co Vision and Virtuosity exhibition at The Saatchi Gallery in London.

Nicola Coughlan revealed she has not yet seen Derry Girls’ series three finale (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency about the final series of Derry Girls, she said: “You know what, I haven’t watched the finale yet, because I was in LA when it came out.

“That day I just cried and cried because it felt like such an ending of an era, it’s been five years of my life.

“It was such a huge job for me to get and people connected with it so much, so I’m holding on to watch it.

“I don’t know when I’m going to because I know I’m going to cry a lot, so I’m just waiting, but the response to it was insane and amazing.”

Coughlan appeared alongside her Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley at the event in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Coughlan added that it was important that writer Lisa McGee had “tackled” the subject of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement in the show as there was still “a great deal of misunderstanding” in the UK about its meaning.

“There are a lot of MPs in government that admit to never having read it, and peace in Northern Ireland is very fragile and precious,” she said.

“Derry Girls is a comedy, it’s not a comedy drama… but the fact that Lisa McGee can infuse it with that message shows how important it is because it’s real people’s lives in a real day to day so I think it’s brave and brilliant and necessary.”

Read More

Bernard O'Shea: Thank God my wife made me go to the doctor when I had pins and needles

More in this section

Corporate business team in video conference. Free food and healthy snacks: How employers are enticing workers to return to the office
Bernard O'Shea: My five tiny new year's  resolutions for 2022 Bernard O'Shea: Thank God my wife made me go to the doctor when I had pins and needles
Jennifer Horgan: Teachers are not your children's friends. They are far more than that Irish Teacher: Helping vulnerable families isn't the sole responsibility of philanthropists
CoughlanPlace: UK
<p>Britney Spears marries long-term partner Sam Asghari (Alamy/PA)</p>

Britney Spears marries long-term partner Sam Asghari

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices