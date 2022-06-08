The outdoor heated pool is back at Ballymaloe – and 3 other Cork spots for an outdoor dip

News just in— Ballymaloe House has reopened its outdoor heated pool for its guests this summer.

The pool, which is one of the few outdoor pools operating in Cork, is available all summer for guests to use and is heated environmentally via a Biomass Boiler.

Here we round up the best places to swim out in the open in the Rebel City...

Ballymaloe House, Midleton

Swimming Pool at Ballymaloe

The outdoor, heated, swimming pool at Ballymaloe dates back to 1957 when it was dug out for the summer by Ivan Allen.

The pool is filled each year as soon as the weather gets warm enough — usually sometime in May — and is emptied when it gets too chilly to swim, usually late September.

The pool is free for residents of the house to use and has a large shallow end and a separate paddling pool making it ideal for children. The deep end is two metres deep but only two strokes to the side.

Kingsley Hotel, Cork City

Outdoor heated hydro pool at The Kingsley

If luxury is what you’re after, you can’t get much better than the outdoor infinity pool at The Kingsley Hotel in Sunday's Well.

Overlooking the River Lee, the heated outdoor hydro pool is designed to “promote relaxation and healing of the body, combining water temperature with jets and other features for massage and to ease muscle tension.” Sign us up.

Carleton Village, Youghal

Carleton Village Pool Youghal

Are you planning a staycation this summer? Why not head to Carleton Village located on the East Cork coastline where you can pretend you’re in the Costa del Sol with its outdoor pool, playground and two tennis courts.

Who needs the Playa de Maro when you’re just a stone's throw from Youghal Beach? A mixed used development comprising of villas and apartments, it’s the perfect place to chill out on the lilo.

Carraig Na Bhfear, Carrignavar

Carraig Na Bhfear Outdoor Swimming Pool

Built by a group of volunteers in 1963, this community-run pool in Carraig Na Bhfear has been a super success – and it’s heated!

The pool opens in July and August every year – and there is even a swim camp in July. Head to the Facebook page for updates – and if you decide to head down for a dip, the page suggests using google maps to find it with the Eircode T34 R122.