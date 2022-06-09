Savvy shopper: Calculate the price per unit to save money on groceries

Groceries

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022 - 06:05

Calculate the price per unit

When shopping in the supermarket, we are bombarded with special offers. These deals can be great but to ensure you're getting the best bang for your buck, you should compare the price per unit and not just the overall price.

Check how much the product costs based on the price per unit. 

EU laws state that shops must clearly display the unit price of the item next to the overall price. Take a little bit of time to ensure that you are getting the best value for your hard-earned money — not having to overpay, or being tricked into an apparent bargain that, when you do the maths, actually turns out to be more expensive.

Consumer Champ of the Week

Patrick D'Arcy of Neptune Ribs, Kinsale
Patrick D'Arcy of Neptune Ribs, Kinsale

Billy Newton would like to nominate Patrick D'Arcy of Neptune Ribs for Champ of the Week. 

Billy said he has been very impressed with Neptune Ribs and said that the after-sales service especially has been invaluable to him. He pointed out that Patrick has gone above and beyond to help him which has allowed him to really enjoy his purchase. 

He said that when he was looking at buying a rib, he did think about bringing a boat in from the UK. However, he definitely felt that having a contact here in Ireland that he could call afterwards was great. 

Billy said that no matter how small or simple his issue is, Patrick is always there to answer his call, and he added that he always does answer.

