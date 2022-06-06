Amy Huberman pays tribute to 'kind and generous' late father 

Amy Huberman has paid tribute to her 'kind and generous' father who passed away last month.

The author and actor's dad, Harold, passed away at age 84, after several years battling Parkinson’s Disease.

In a touching Instagram post, Huberman wrote; "My wonderful wonderful Dad. Kind and generous, clever and curious, brave and bold, creative and talented, ambitious and tenacious, dapper and unique, a gentleman through and through, adventurous and free spirited, welcoming to everyone, encouraging and inspiring, always looking forward with positivity. And ever ever so witty."

The Finding Joy star said her dad "took the big commitments in life seriously but always managed to find the fun in the small things of the everyday."

Amy Huberman with her brothers, Mark and Paul at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Blackrock for the Kaddish of their father, Harold Huberman

"In the face of doubt or adversity, he would always try, he would always go for it. Thank you for all the love Dad, for all the inspiration, for all the laughter."

The actress said she was "heartbroken to say goodbye, a goodbye I was never going to be ready for."

"Will love and miss you always, but so grateful that we were yours, and that you were ours. Rest In Peace Pops. Will treasure the memories and see you shine in the things, places and people you loved. Here’s to wonderful you."

Speaking on Doireann Garrihy’s The Laughs of your Life podcast back in March, the mum-of-three opened up about she felt the Covid-19 pandemic "robbed" her of time with her Dad, who was being cared for in a nursing home.

"I just wanted to break in," she said, "if it was just Dad, we nearly would have taken the risk, because how much time does anybody have?"

The actress also spoke of her father’s “gorgeous sense of humour” and said despite the fact he was "confined to a wheelchair," he was "still the messer."