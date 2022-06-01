Savvy Shopper: the power is in your hands with a library card

And Sheena's Boutique is our Consumer Champ of the Week
Savvy Shopper: the power is in your hands with a library card

Cork City Library at Grand Parade, Cork.

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 18:00
Niamh Hennessy

Join the Library 

The library is a fantastic resource and membership of all public libraries in Ireland is free for everyone. You can join at any age and use all of the library services. 

When you become a member you not only get access to thousands of books, you can get internet access and borrow DVDs. 

They also have a very extensive online offering that you can access with your membership number. 

Online they have a huge amount of resources with information on everything wellbeing to starting a business. 

They also have a range of e-books and audiobooks online that you can access. 

There is also an online book catalogue so you can search books online. 

A great resource which is completely free of charge.

Consumer Champ of the Week

Sheena's Boutique
Sheena's Boutique

Fiona Walsh would like to nominate Sheena's Boutique in Midleton for Champ of the Week. 

Fiona said she has been a customer in the shop for a number of years and always finds Sheena and her team so helpful when looking for an outfit for an event, or even just casual, trendy pieces. 

She said Sheena's range is always fabulous, and she said she always knows she will find something really lovely in her store. 

She said she is not a big online shopping fan, but recently couldn't get in the store so she went online and she loved Sheena's website. 

"I found a fabulous outfit and ordered it online. I couldn't believe when it arrived the next day, and it was perfect. I just wanted to congratulate Sheena that she has managed to give the same super customer service that she gives in-store as online. It really is incredibly good."

<p>Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian </p>

Brian Dowling: I always wanted to be a parent but because I’m gay some people can't abide it

