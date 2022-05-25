Savvy Shopper: Renting high-end clothes is a sustainable fashion alternative

Going to a wedding this summer or a fancy event? Instead of buying a dress for the occasion that might sit in your wardrobe, why not look at renting?

There are many dress rental companies in Ireland where you can bag yourself a lovely designer outfit for much less than it would cost to buy.

Websites such as happy-days.ie have dresses from designers like Maje or Karen Millen from as little as €60.

Other websites like designerroom.ie have dresses from Christian Dior and Gucci with prices for rental sometimes around a tenth of the RRP price.

Many websites too have facilities to allow people to become lenders so you could also make money from those key pieces in your wardrobe.

Consumer Champ of the Week

Advance Hearing, Cork City

David Jacob would like to nominate Advance Hearing on Grand Parade in Cork City for this week's Champ of the Week.

David said he recently ordered two boxes of hearing aid batteries from Advance Hearing and the company said they would post them out to him right away.

However, nearly 10 days later, there was no sign of them so David rang Advance Hearing and spoke with Dawn. Dawn said they had posted them out to him so she was not sure why they had not arrived.

Dawn advised that they look after this immediately and she then personally delivered two new boxes to David’s house the following day. David said that is excellent customer service at its very best, and said they are always really lovely to deal with.