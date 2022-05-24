A Hans-on approach to dating: How a Dutch farmer found reality-TV love in Connemara

Connemara lobster fisherman and farmer John O’Toole has had many requests to take people to sea, but perhaps none was quite so unusual as that recently sought by a Dutch film company.

The film company wanted to hire O’Toole to take a couple out fishing as part of the grand final in the highly successful Dutch television dating series, Boer zoukt vrouw (“Farmer wants a wife”).

70-year-old widower Hans de Roover, who breeds horses in Noord Brabant in the Netherlands, had signed up for the dating show last year. Having received replies from almost 90 applicants, he had chosen Connemara as the location for filming with one of his final four potential partners.

And 60-year old divorcee Annette Verschuure, from Zeeland, rose to the challenge. After the couple were flown to Dublin, they travelled west to Galway and Clifden, where they had been booked into the Abbeyglen Hotel.

“So I took them out from Fahy pier down the end of the Sky Road, and a bit around the inlet as the sun was setting, ”O’Toole says. “I had set a few pots out and, of course, there were lobsters in them!” “I asked them if they would like to handle the pots but they weren’t so keen. Annette was full of chat, and Hans had his arm around her. But then I noticed the colour draining from his face and knew it was time to head home !” “Oh, we had such a wonderful time,” Verschuure recalls of the visit to the west of Ireland.

“It was such an adventure,” she laughs. “And because no one in Ireland knew who we were, apart from the fact that we had a film crew following us, we could actually be a couple !” Suspense – as in who the farmer might choose for his or her partner - is key to the Dutch series, which has been running for over 12 years and now attracts some 3. 5 million viewers.

Farmer Hans de Roover with his new love, Annette Verschuure, at Abbeyglen Castle Hotel, Clifden

Part of its success is attributed to the fact that farming is now seen as “exotic” and tinged with nostalgia, and the farmers are “not typical reality TV people”, according to Dutch television reviewer Angela de Jong. Also, the programme’s presenter, Yvon Jaspers, comes from a large farming family and is able to “talk the language” and put the farmers at ease.

So both de Roover and Verschuure, and all of this season’s participants, were bound to confidentiality contracts until after the grand final broadcast on May 15. The jolly horse breeder with an infectious smile was one of a small group of farmers who had been accepted for the ten-episode season – one of whom is female – and he was the oldest in the “cast”.

“I think that may be what made Hans so popular with viewers,” Verschuure suggests, recalling how she was smitten when she saw him in the first episode, and decided to write a letter to him.

“I am not a horse girl, I am not a farmer, but I do love the outdoors and nature,” she says. Her home is on the former island of Walcheren, on the Scheldt estuary that connects Antwerp with the North Sea.

“I divorced seven years ago, I have three grown up children, and one of my daughters has a chronic illness,” she says.

“Divorcing was a difficult time, it took me several years to recover, and all my energy then went into my kids and making sure they were ok,” she says.

“Last year, I thought to myself – ‘Annette, are you still alive?’. Then after I saw the first episode of Boer zoukt vrouw, and the interview with Hans, something hit me in my heart,” she says.

“I never thought he would select me. Mine was one of 89 letters he received, and then ten of us were invited to ‘speed dates’. He had selected us by talking to his own daughters,” she says.

“In my letter, I wrote about who I am, how I work in a clothes shop, and how family life is very important to me,” she says. “Both of us had looked after family who were ill, and so we had a lot of things in common. At the ‘speed date’, I asked him why he selected me. He said it was the way I looked and acted, and that I was so positive,” she says.

Farmer Wants a Wife Hans de Roover and Annette Verschuure, participants in the Dutch TV series "Farmer wants a Wife" at Abbeyglen Castle hotel, Clifden

De Roover lost his wife in 2000, when his three daughters and son were in their teens – they are now aged between 32 and 39. At the time, he was farming pigs but was told he was allergic to the animals and had to stop.

He had been Dutch horse carriage champion several times, so he began breeding jumping horses and set up an insemination station at the new ‘Stal De Roover’ or De Roover stables.

Arriving at the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel in Clifden, de Roover and Verschuure were “overwhelmed by the atmosphere of the hotel and the reception they got”, he said afterwards.

“You want one room or two ?” the receptionist asked.

“One!” was their reply.

The Dutch Farmer Wants Wife participants with Hans de Roover on extreme right.

The couple were then filmed with arms linked and dancing together down the corridor to the hotel’s honeymoon suite with views over Clifden Bay.

“This was first time we were together,” Verschuure says. “ I had been at his farm but we were in separate bedrooms. And then we were filmed having breakfast in bed after the first night, and it felt totally normal!” They were taken to golf lessons with pro, Hughie O’Neill, and to hear music in Lowry’s bar in Clifden, dined in Veldon’s in Letterfrack and had a gourmet lunch in Guy’s bar in Clifden. They were taken pony trekking at Cleggan Riding Centre and had a picnic on the beach.

Verschuure says Connemara reminded her of “a mix between Norway and Sweden”, and she loved the lobster fishing trip with O’Toole.

“Hans doesn’t speak English, but when John told us he would move cattle from one island to the next by swimming them behind his boat, Hans was just amazed.

“Hotelier Brian Hughes was such good fun. I think in those five days we laughed so much, and we had a lovely film crew who said they had never had such a positive couple,” Verschuure says.

“Our kids have met, they get on, and my kids made a manual for Hans about me, with photographs, and they wrote how they don’t want me back! Maybe you have to get 60 and 70 years of age to get the luck we have,” Verschuure says.

“And when you fall in love at our age it is something you read in books and magazines, and now it is happening to us. He says he feels like he knew me for years.”