Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first child – report

Multi-hyphenate pop star Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, according to a TMZ report.

The baby boy was reportedly born on 13 May in Los Angeles. No name was given.

The couple, together since early 2020, first announced their pregnancy with a heavily photographed stroll through A$AP Rocky’s home town of New York in January.

The fashion mogul and Fenty beauty founder has since made headlines for her trend-setting maternity style of sheer lace, crop tops and belly-baring outfits.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,” the 34-year-old singer told Vogue in April.

“I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she elaborated.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

In the same interview, the Grammy-winning performer, who has not released an album since 2016’s Anti, teased long-anticipated new music, but did not specify when.

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better,” she said.

“It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.” She is also the subject of a long-gestating documentary by the Battleship director Peter Berg. The as yet untitled film, which currently has no official release date, was purchased by Amazon for $25m in 2019.

The birth comes less than a month after A$AP Rocky, legal name Rakim Mayers, was arrested while returning from holiday in Barbados in connection with a previously unreported November 2021 shooting.

Los Angeles police were investigating Mayers’ involvement in the shooting, in which he allegedly fired several shots at an acquaintance, grazing his hand.