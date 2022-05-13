Des Bishop to marry reality star Hannah Berner today

After meeting during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, comedian Des Bishop is set to marry fiancée and US reality TV star, Hannah Berner today.

It was on Valentine’s Day last year that Des, 46, popped the question after he met his wife-to-be, 30, during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The pair had been dating for nine months when the comedian got down on one knee and with a bit of a wedding backlog due to the pandemic, they are set to tie the knot on the somewhat unusual date of Friday the 13th.

They announced their engagement in early March in a snap of the happy couple which Des captioned: "When you know, you know. Laughs for life."

Des joked about their choice of date for the wedding.

In a video message to the hundreds of Ukrainian people attending a VIP sold-out benefit concert taking place in Cork on Friday night, the Irish American comedian mentioned his upcoming wedding, stating that it is a “special weekend” for him.

“I hope you guys have an amazing show. We’re all heading into new parts of our lives,” he said.

Speaking to Marty Morrissey on RTÉ Radio One this week, Des joked about their choice of date for the big day. However, he emphasised that they are not superstitious.

“When I tell people in Ireland we’re getting married on Friday the 13th, the first question they say is, ‘Did you get a deal?’,” he said.

“I think they think that we’re cheap.”

Bride, Hannah, is best known for her appearance in Bravo’s Summer House, a popular US reality show that follows a group of friends sharing a house in Montauk, New York for the summer season. The New York native also hosts her mental health podcast, Berning In Hell.

The pair are currently based in New York.