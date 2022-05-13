'She gave us the greatest gift of all': Rosanna Davison welcomes surrogate to Ireland 

Rosanna Davison has welcomed her surrogate to Ireland following “a long and traumatic journey” out of Ukraine.

In an Instagram post, the former Miss World revealed that her surrogate, who carried her daughter Sophia, arrived in Ireland on April 25 with her family.

Following two months of attempting to help them feel the war-torn country, Rosanna greeted the family as they arrived at Dublin Airport.

Rosanna said the family have been settling into their new home in Ireland and finding their way around after eventually fleeing the southern Ukrainian city, Kherson.

"A good news story. On April 25th, after a long and traumatic journey out of Ukraine, my daughter’s gestational surrogate @anastasiia.berezan arrived safely into Ireland with her family," she told followers.

In 2019, Rosanna and her husband Wes Quirke became parents to Sophia, who was born via gestational surrogate in Ukraine.

“At the time, we couldn’t even find the words to express our gratitude for giving us our much longed-for baby,” the mum of three said.

“So, when the war began back in February, we offered her a safe home in Ireland.

After a long two months, the family finally arrived in Ireland after travelling through Poland and Germany. Pic: Rosanna Davison via Instagram

She gave us the greatest gift of all and now it was our turn to help her.

After a long two months, the family finally arrived in Ireland after travelling through Poland and Germany with their husky in tow.

Rosanna said this was made possible with the help of some “very generous, compassionate people” including her “wonderful” parents.

“And lots of my friends have been so generous with their time and support - you know who you are and I can’t thank you enough,” the former Miss World added.

“They’ve been settling into their new home in Ireland and finding their way around too.

“There’s been so much support in the community for Ukrainian families in Ireland, and they really appreciate all of the kindness. Irish people are truly amazing.”