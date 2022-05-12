Bonnie Ryan gives nana a sneak peek at her wedding dress as she prepares for special day

The influencer and make-up artist, who is the third child of the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan
Bonnie Ryan was pictured at The Gossies Award. The influencer and make-up artist is getting married this summer. Picture: Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 11:02
Maeve Lee

Wedding prep is in full swing for Bonnie Ryan who revealed she has collected her dress while also sharing a special moment with her grandmother who will be unable to attend the celebration.

The influencer and make-up artist, who is the third child of the late broadcaster Gerry Ryan, shared pictures of the milestone on Instagram.

As her grandmother will be unable to attend the wedding, Bonnie said it was important that she had the opportunity to see her in the dress that she will walk down the aisle in. 

Bonnie collected the wedding dress from Tamem Michael Bridal in Dublin on Wednesday and if her hen party looks are anything to go by, the gown for the big day is set to be amazing.

In a picture of her standing alongside her grandmother and her mother, Bonnie wrote: “My gorgeous nana came to see me in my dress today while I took it home.

“She can’t make my wedding, was important she got to see me in it.”

Bonnie alongside her mother and grandmother. Pic: Bonnie Ryan via Instagram
 In a separate post, the 29-year-old shared two polaroid pictures of her grinning alongside the dress.

“Got the dress!! Special day. Getting close…,” she wrote.

In March, Bonnie kicked off the wedding celebrations and officially tied the knot in a small and intimate ceremony in Dublin before her wedding party this summer.

On the day, she wore a stunning white suit by UK designer Nadine Merabi, which was paired with a pearl wide-brimmed white hat from Tralee designer Carol Kennelly.

Her husband’s identity has been kept under wraps and Bonnie has previously spoken about keeping their relationship offline.

“This is the job I chose but it’s not for him, it’s the most special thing in my life and I take keeping it private very seriously.”

