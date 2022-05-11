Cork singer Lyra forced to clarify she did not marry Hozier 

After sharing a snap from a wedding they both attended, the Bandon native has made it clear she did not say 'I do' to the Take Me To Church singer
Cork singer Lyra forced to clarify she did not marry Hozier 

Cork singer Lyra shared the snap to social media alongside Hozier who she described as one of her “icons”. Pic: Ruth Medjber

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 16:55
Maeve Lee

Cork singer Lyra was “delighted” to meet one of her heroes after bumping into Hozier while at a wedding at Adare Manor.

However, after sharing a snap of the special moment, the Bandon native found herself having to clarify that she has not married the Take Me To Church singer after fans misinterpreted the image.

Lyra shared the snap to social media alongside Hozier who she described as one of her “icons”.

“They say “never meet your hero’s” well I’m bloody delighted to have met mine,” she said.

The moment was captured as both singers met at a wedding at Limerick’s lavish Adare Manor. The black and white photo shows Lyra in an elegant, floor-length gown grinning alongside Bray native, Hozier.

The snap Lyra shared on her Instagram account. Pic: Lyra via Instagram
The snap Lyra shared on her Instagram account. Pic: Lyra via Instagram

Commenters were quick to pick up on the setting of the image which could have been misinterpreted as a post-wedding snap, particularly due to the use of black and white which made Lyra’s dress look like a bridal gown.

With champagne glasses in hand, the pair looked to be celebrating.

"Omg congrats to you both,” joked fellow singer Gavin James.

“I thought you had married Hozier there for a second,” wrote another under the picture.

Lyra was quick to address the hilarious mix-up and took to her Instagram account to further clarify.

“Day 2 and the answer is still no @Hozier did not take me to church,” she joked in a story posted to her Instagram.

Read More

Deborah James’ ‘mind blown’ as cash rolls in for cancer fund she launched

More in this section

TRIC Awards 50th Birthday - London Deborah James’ ‘mind blown’ as cash rolls in for cancer fund she launched
U2 eXPERIENCE and iNNOCENCE tour Bono to publish memoir documenting his life and career in U2
LYNSEY BENNETT 'It was absolutely devastating': Lynsey Bennett speaks about her hysterectomy
Place: Adare ManorPerson: LyraPerson: Hozier
<p>Charlie Bird recently posted a video saying his motor neuron disease is 'progressively getting worse'.  </p>

Charlie Bird memoir to be published in October 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices