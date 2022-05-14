Wedding of the week: Three's the magic number when your daughter is flowergirl for your big day

A mountaintop — more specifically, the highest point in counties Cavan and Fermanagh — was the perfect setting for Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh's engagement.

Mags and Billy’s paths had first crossed, at ground level, five years before, and 300km southwest — in his native County Kerry, at ladies' day at the Listowel Races in 2014.

"Billy is a big fan of the races and I'm more a girl that likes to get dressed up for the day," says Mags.

And they were on cloud nine when he popped the question. “We got engaged on October 26, 2019, on top of Cuilcagh mountain in Cavan,” says Mags.

Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh got married at St Patrick's Church in Tournafulla

The bride, from The Commons, Tournafulla, Co Limerick, and groom, from Tarmons West, Moyvane, were married in St Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla.

The wedding of Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh — with Fiadh Rose Walsh as flowergirl

The couple’s daughter, Fiadh Rose Walsh, enjoyed taking centre stage as their flower girl.

Accompanying her up the aisle was father-of-the-bride, James Kelly.

Mary Kelly with her dad James Kelly

James together with Mags's mother, Kathleen, of Tournafulla, and Billy's parents, Mary and Liam Walsh, Tarbert, led the celebrations at the reception, in the Devon Inn Hotel, Templeglantine, County Limerick.

Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh

The bride looked super-elegant in a wedding dress sourced in Áibhéil boutique in Adare, County Limerick.

Mags had the support of her sisters, Catherine Clifton and Susan Kelly, as bridesmaids, while Billy's friend, Jonathan Keane, and friend and cousin, Danny Brosnan, were his groomsmen.

The 15th-century tower house Glenquin Castle was one of the backdrops for their wedding photoshoot, with Ian Cronin, award-winning photographer, behind the lens.

Bride Mags Kelly

The bridal hairstyling was by Leighanne Egan with makeup by Katrina Culhane; and John Foley was the videographer.

Fiadh Rose Walsh

Mags is the manager of Desmond Community Creche in Newcastle West, County Limerick, and Billy is an electrician with InTouch Control Systems, Cork.

The newlyweds live in Moyvane.

Mags Kelly and Billy Walsh with their daughter Fiadh Rose Walsh

If you would like your wedding featured in Irish Examiner Weekend Wedding of the Week, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie