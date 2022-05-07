Wedding of the Week: Big day worth the wait for Marie and Garry and all their special guests

They postponed their wedding no fewer than five times due to the pandemic but when they finally got to exchange vows on Saturday, April 23, it was “worth the wait”, says Kerry bride Marie Morris.

Marie, from Spa, Killarney, and Garry Tangney, from Beaufort, were wed in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney, by Father Kieran O’Brien.

The bride arrived in a horse-drawn carriage, driven by John O’Grady of Step in Time Carriages, County Clare.

Church singers John and Paud O’Donoghue were note-perfect for the wedding Mass.

Marie Morris and Garry Tangney with the groom's grandfather Dikie Tangney

Special guests on their big day were Garry’s grandfather Dikie Tangney of the Black Valley.

“Dikie is like a grandfather to me as well,” says Marie. “His nickname in the family is ‘King of the Valley’ — and he was like the king of the show on the big day.”

Another cherished guest and Black Valley resident was the groom’s uncle Gene Tangney.

Gene Tangney, Garry Tangney, Dikie Tangney and Marie Morris

Gene, who is also Garry’s godfather, endured a life-threatening 16-week battle with Covid-19 in 2020. “It was amazing, having Gene there. He’s flying it and even climbed Carrantuohill a few weeks ago,” said Marie.

The Black Valley and the world-famous Gap of the Dunloe were among the backdrops for the stunning photoshoot coordinated by Padraig Healy, wedding photographer.

Marie Morris with her bridal party

Marie chose her twin sister, Catherine Dillane, to be her maid of honour while her schoolfriend Fiona McSweeney and Louise Moynihan were her bridesmaids, with close friend, Ciara Kelly, also lending her support.

“Ciara didn’t actually tog out on the day as she is expecting and the dress would no longer fit but she fulfilled absolutely every other bridesmaid duty along the way,” says Marie.

Marie Morris and Garry Tangney got married at St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney

By Garry’s side were his childhood friends, with Ger Hartnett as his best man and Paud Hartnett and Timmy O’Sullivan as groomsmen. His pal, Kevin Breen, was unable to travel home from Australia for the occasion but sent his good wishes.

Also celebrating with the newlyweds were the bride’s parents, Kathleen and Dan Morris, and the groom’s parents, Juliet Sheehan and Derry Tangney, and Marie’s aunts, Mary and Sheila O’Sullivan.

The couple, who live in Ballyhar, held their reception in the Sneem Hotel.

“The sun was shining down — it was like being on the Riviera,” says the bride. “And being surrounded by family and friends was incredible. We felt so grateful. We had postponed our wedding five times but it was so worth the wait — we just appreciated the big day all the more.

“One of my friends came home from Australia. I hadn’t seen her in four years because of Covid and it was so special looking down the church and seeing her there.”

Both the band and the DJ, Paudie Dillane, ensured the dancing continued long into the night.

“Funnily enough, the band, from Dublin, was called Long Time Coming — and of course, our wedding had been a long time coming!” says the bride.

Marie and Garry’s paths crossed as teenagers, after their Junior Certificate, and they got engaged in January 2018.

Bride Marie Morris: Her hairstyling is by Lorraine Moynihan and makeup by Simona Pudzemyte and Breda Nagle of Sliabh Luachra Florist created the floral arrangements

Marie purchased her Zavana Bridal couture wedding dress in Brides by Francesca in Sydney when she was in Australia for her cousin’s christening and Garry wore a black tux from Morley’s in Cork. The bridal hairstyling was by Lorraine Moynihan with makeup by Simona Pudzemyte.

The videography was by Days To Remember, Breda Nagle of Sliabh Luachra Florist created the floral arrangements and the cake was baked by Amanda O’Looney.

The newlyweds set off on their honeymoon last week, spending three nights in Dubai followed by a holiday in the Maldives.

Marie is a food scientist with Danone and Garry works with Kerry County Council.

