Brian Dowling praises sister for being 'incredible surrogate'

Big Brother star Brian Dowling has praised his sister Aoife who he announced is his surrogate.

Brian and husband Arthur Gourounlian announced last week that they are expecting their first child together. He has now revealed that his sister is their "incredible" surrogate.

"From our very first conversation about this back in 2019 to where we are now is absolutely amazing," Brian wrote in an Instagram post, adding that Aoife has gone "above and beyond".

He added that his sister has stayed "positive and upbeat through it all".

"From ultrasounds and ovulation tests to numerous conversations about your cycle to those four positive pregnancy tests we took where the three of us hugged and cried with happiness and excitement.

"We have been through every step of this together reassuring each other along the way that everything will be fine once we stick together.

Aoife you are an inspiration to all of us. You are literally giving us the gift of life.

"So to you Aoife and our wonderful egg donor none of this would be possible without you both. From the bottom of our hearts thank you."

Brian also confirmed that both Aoife and the baby "are doing brilliantly".

Arthur, who is best known as a judge on Dancing with the Stars, said that Aoife is about to give him and Brian the "most precious gift".

"I literally have tears in my eyes while writing this. Not in my wildest dreams, did I ever imagine this would happen and we will forever be grateful to you [Aoife]," he wrote on social media.

"What you are doing for us is just the most amazing and incredible gesture that anyone can do and that I have ever received and will receive for the rest of my life."

Speaking on Amy Huberman's podcast last week, the couple highlighted some of the difficulties they had along the way.

Brian told listeners that they were “shut down straight away” by some places when looking for information on what their options were as a same-sex couple.

“Just because we’re gay, who decides, who decides oh, you can’t have a family because we don’t do that here? It’s just ridiculous,” he said.