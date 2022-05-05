'Beautiful bundle of joy': Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian announce their first child

Irish reality-show star Brian Dowling and his partner, dancer Arthur Gourounlian (familiar as a judge on Dancing With The Stars), have revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

The pair made the announcement over social media, in a video that shows Dowling breaking the happy news to an overjoyed Gourounlian, as well as an ultrasound scan.

Baby Dowling Gourounlian is Coming Soon 👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/hf8urMKfV5 — Brian Dowling (@brianofficial) May 5, 2022

In the caption accompanying the video on Instagram, Dowling wrote that it "completely fills our hearts" to announce that their "beautiful bundle of joy" is en route, and expected later in the year.

He continued: "We actually never thought this day would be a reality for us. We fully realize & understand how lucky & blessed we are for this to be happening.

"For a lot of us out there & especially people from our community we have to fight harder & push harder for what others consider to be something that can be achieved easily.

"Myself & Arthur have been keeping the BIGGEST secret the past few months but it's put the BIGGEST SMILES in our HEARTS & on our FACES.

"We can’t wait to meet you, hug you & LOVE YOU for the rest of our lives. Baby Dowling Gourounlian is on the way, people."

The couple, who wed in 2015, confirmed on the Late Late Show in February that they were "on the surrogacy journey".