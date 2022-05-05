DIY SOS star Josh Parsons dies ‘in the loving arms of his parents’

A little boy who featured in DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland has passed away just weeks after his family was featured in the popular show.

Seven-year-old Josh Parsons, who had Smith-Magennis Syndrome, a severe developmental disorder that affects many parts of the body, died on Tuesday in Crumlin Children's Hospital ICU.

The notice on RIP.ie says he "peacefully slipped away in the loving arms of his heartbroken parents." He is survived by his mum Jen, dad Glen, and brother Ryan.

Josh was non-verbal, peg-fed and used a wheelchair; as he was unable to walk, crawl or sit unaided, his mother applied to DIY SOS looking for help to adapt their home to better suit Josh’s needs.

Both Josh’s mother and brother have health problems, which were catered for in the redevelopment of their Co Meath home. Josh’s older brother Ryan, nine, is autistic and has sensory requirements while mum Jen also has health issues that affect her mobility and her wellbeing.

The episode of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland featuring the Parsons family aired last month.

The Parsons family on DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland

In a statement, those involved with DIY SOS say they are all “devastated” to hear of Josh’s death.

“Baz Ashmawy, the entire #diysosirl team & community of volunteers, and everyone at Motive Television are devastated to hear of the loss of young Josh Parsons, son to Jen and Glen, who were at the centre of our Longwood episode earlier this year.

“Josh was a fighter and an inspiring young boy, and his family did him proud in every step of his tragically short life. Our hearts go out to Jen, Glen and Ryan, and their entire network of family, friends and neighbours in Longwood, Co. Meath. May Josh rest in peace.”

Writing on social media after the show aired, presenter Baz Ashmawy said he was “in awe” of Josh’s parents.

“They're amazing parents. I adore them. I've learned so much from them. I'm still in awe of how they never complain,” he wrote.

“What they put out into the universe is all love. They just live every moment with their family and they were so grateful to all the volunteers. Just so you know, they adore their new house and Ryan and Josh couldn't be happier there.”

A celebration of Josh's life will take place today at 2.15pm on Thursday, May 5, and can be viewed live here.