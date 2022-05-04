Charlie Bird: 'I am now facing my biggest challenge'

Charlie Bird has said he is now facing his "biggest challenge yet" as his voice is gone.

The retired RTÉ broadcaster posted the update with his followers on Twitter, sharing that his swallow is also "getting worse".

The veteran news journalist, who climbed Croagh Patrick in April as part of a nationwide fundraising drive for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House, said he was "lucky" to be able to climb the mountain.

I am lucky I was able to climb Croagh Patrick. But with my voice gone I am now facing my biggest challenge yet. My swallow is getting worse. Sitting down now to eat is turning into a nightmare !

But I can still extend the hand of friendship to everyone. Thanks for your support. — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) May 3, 2022

"But with my voice gone I am now facing my biggest challenge yet," he wrote.

Mr Bird said that his swallow is "getting worse" and sitting down to eat is "turning into a nightmare."

Retired RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird climbing Croagh Patrick

Over €2.7m has been raised for Charlie's chosen charities as part of the Climb with Charlie drive so far. Mr Bird said he was hopeful they were heading towards €3m.

A number of well-known people including President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O'Donnell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy climbed Croagh Patrick with Charlie on April 2.