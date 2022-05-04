Mum says Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane has received ‘devastating news’ from oncologist

Saoirse Ruane’s family is “heartbroken” after the Late Late Toy Show star received some difficult news from her consultant last week.

Saoirse from Athenry, Co Galway touched Toy Show viewers in 2020 when she shared the story of how she lost her right leg to cancer and learned to walk on a new prosthetic leg. Saoirse was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2019 and had a rare, life-threatening tumour on her leg, which was amputated.

Now, her family says they have been given “devastating news” from an oncologist.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we share this heartbreaking news,” mum Roseanna writes on Instagram. She says last Wednesday, the family were “back where it all started” in University Hospital Galway.

“The very same cubicle, on the very same paediatric ward and after yet another day of tests, we (Saoírse’s parents) are sitting once again in front of a paediatric consultant being told the words we never ever wanted to hear again!”

Saoirse Ruane with her mother Rosanna. Picture: Brian McEvoy

She said they are "simply heartbroken” by the news they were given and asked for prayers.

"I feel physically sick writing this and can’t emphasise enough to you all (our amazing friends, followers and supporters) life is so, so unbelievably precious. We would ask for all your prayers at this time while we, along with our amazing oncologist and team, figure out the road map to this next journey.”

She said her daughter is being strong despite the setback.

Saoírse (being Saoírse) is being incredibly brave and we as a family ask that you give us time now to comprehend this devastating news.

Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy is among those sending good wishes to the Ruane family today.

“My Toy Show friend Saoirse Ruane got some bad news recently and her family are hoping we might all send her the love and strength she needs to ‘figure out the road map’ as her mum said today,” he writes on Instagram.

“Saoirse is extraordinary and she’s the reason we started the Toy Show Appeal. I hope she knows how much we cherish her. Love to her and all the Ruanes and to any family facing a struggle.”

Saoirse Ruane with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show in 2020. Picture: Andres Poveda

Saoirse launched the Toy Show Appeal in 2020, which raised over €6m for various children’s charities.

Last year, Saoirse's parents Roseanna and Ollie spoke to the Irish Examiner about their family’s struggles with infertility and cancer, with Ollie having battled testicular cancer, and their second daughter, Farrah Rose, being conceived through IVF.

“As a family, we have had to fight a lot, from Ollie’s cancer diagnosis through seven years of infertility to Saoirse’s cancer diagnosis and the various treatments to save her life,” Roseanna said at the time.

“In all those fights, we were so thankful to have Saoirse and Farrah Rose. Farrah Rose was a blessing in a very dark time, such a joy for us as a family. Most importantly, she helped Saoirse through her treatment and amputation.”