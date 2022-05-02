'We are obsessed with him': Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal new baby's name

Vogue also shared that the child's middle name is inspired by Spencer's brother James, who is married to Pippa Middleton
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are 'obsessed' with their new baby 

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 09:10
Nicole Glennon

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have revealed their new baby's name — and shared a photo of their latest addition. 

The Howth-born model, TV presenter and podcaster gave birth to Otto James Matthews at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on April 18. 

The 36-year-old already shares a daughter Gigi, 1, and son, Theodore, 3 with husband Spencer Matthews.

Sharing the name of their newborn with HELLO! magazine, Williams said Otto slotted in with their other children straight away. 

"The kids love him and we are obsessed with him," she said.

"Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang. It's really lovely to see."

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews posed for a family photo for HELLO!

The My Therapist Ghosted Me podcaster posed for a family photo for HELLO! magazine with her newborn, and said the baby bears a strong resemblance to his father.

"There's none of me in there," she said.

She also shared that the child's middle name is inspired by Spencer's brother James, who is married to Pippa Middleton. 

"I think Otto James together sounds really cool," she said.

