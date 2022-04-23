Wedding of the week: ‘Epic road trip’ honeymoon ahead for Grace and Graham

A camping trip in Kerry in August 2021 set the scene for Cork couple Grace O’Donoghue and Graham O’Halloran’s engagement.

Six months after that they were wed and now they plan to set off on “an epic road trip across northern Spain” for their honeymoon, says the groom.

Graham, from Douglas, popped the question on Bray Head, Valentia Island, overlooking Portmagee Bay and the Skellig Islands, while he and Grace, from Castlemartyr, were in the Kingdom for a week’s break.

Grace, a radiographer, and Graham, a fund accounting manager, had first met three years before, in August 2018, while on a night out in the Mutton Lane Inn pub in Cork city.

Grace O'Donoghue and Graham O'Halloran with their wedding party. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan

They exchanged wedding vows in St Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh in a ceremony made extra special because it was celebrated by the bride’s brother Fr Pat O’Donoghue.

The reception took place in Maryborough Hotel & Spa, Douglas, with photographer Dermot Sullivan capturing the big day on camera, including a photoshoot in Fota House Gardens, while Brian Connolly of ArcLight Weddings was the videographer.

Toasting to their future happiness were the bride’s parents, Maura and David O’Donoghue, and the groom’s mother and father, Margaret and Leonard O’Halloran.

Grace O'Donoghue with her parents Maura and David O'Donoghue. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan

By Grace’s side were her cousin Catherine Egan and friend Orla Walsh as bridesmaids, while Graham had the support of his friends Diarmuid Murphy, best man, and Ronan Griffin, groomsman.

The bride’s niece, Katelyn O’Donoghue, was her flower girl.

“It was important that we were able to have close family and friends there with restrictions lifted only a month beforehand,” says Grace.

Graham O'Halloran with his parents Margaret and Leonard O'Halloran. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan

Graham adds: “We had a six-month run-up to the date so it was all go from the moment we were engaged and was great that everything went to plan in the end. We got good weather on the day which was always going to be a lottery.

“In general, the day flew by — it was 2am in the blink of an eye. It was a highly enjoyable day — seeing the photographs afterwards is bringing back memories. The cathedral was a fantastic venue and everyone enjoyed the Maryborough. The food there was outstanding and staff were excellent.”

Grace O'Donoghue and Graham O'Halloran. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan

Both bride and groom are passionate about music.

“We had some great music and musicians throughout the day. Mark Waters, who performed in the church, is an outstanding vocalist and we had the Colin McClean Duo (guitarists) at the reception and the WOW Party Band for the evening entertainment,” says Grace.

Grace O'Donoghue and Graham O'Halloran. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan

The bride sourced her dream dress in Say I Do in Midleton and her makeup was by Martha Mulconry (Makeup by Martha) with hairstyling by Amanda Doogue (Unveiled Stylist).

Graham and his party were dapper in suits from Red Church, Drawbridge Street, Cork.

Bridesmaid Orla made the wedding cake and The Village Florist, Castlemartyr, created the floral arrangements.

The couple live in the Lough Parish in Cork.

Grace O'Donoghue and Graham O'Halloran. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan