Vogue Williams 'bursting with love' after welcoming third child with Spencer Matthews 

Vogue Williams has announced she has welcomed her third child with husband Spencer Matthews.

The former model, TV presenter and podcaster gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

The 36-year-old already shares a daughter Gigi, 1, and son, Theodore, 3. with Matthews

Sharing a picture of her three children with her 960K followers on Instagram, Williams said she was "so happy" to announce that the couple's "beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening.

"Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family."

Spencer Matthews shared a picture of his three children @spencermatthews/Instagram

Husband Spencer Matthews also shared the news on his Instagram page, posting a photo of Theodore and Gigi next to their baby brother's crib with the caption: "And then there were three..."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are yet to reveal the name of their new bundle of joy.

Joanne McNally is the new child's godparent

The pair have been inundated with congratulations from famous friends including comedian and My Therapist Ghosted Me co-host Joanne McNally who Williams has already revealed is the godmother to her newborn.