ConsumerCorner: cracking savings on Easter eggs

Easter eggs are really cheap these days. Supermarkets are falling over themselves to offer deals which make them very tempting to buy. However the packaging can be really excessive and figures show it can lead to around 3,000 tonnes of waste each year.
Why not think differently this year and instead of gifting the usual easter eggs make some homemade easter egg treats instead. Lidl has lovely Fairtrade chocolate bars on sale for €1.99 that you could use to make Easter nests with own-brand Corn Flakes, a box of which from various supermarkets cost as little as €1.50.
Add in the cost of the paper cake cases and sprinkles at around €1 and this would make for a nice alternative.
John has lots of great things to say about The Model Farm Bar and Restaurant in Cork. He said that firstly the staff are really nice and very friendly here. Recently they launched a new cocktail menu which he said is great adding that they do an "amazing mojito".
He said that himself and his wife love the ‘Roast of the Day’ or the steak sandwich adding that the portion sizes are always really big. He said it is a great place to celebrate family occasions too and the owner is extremely helpful and accommodating.
He said they recently celebrated a christening there and the staff and management couldn’t do enough for them from organising the room to sorting out the finger food and helping with drinks throughout the event.