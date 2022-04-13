ConsumerCorner: cracking savings on Easter eggs

Easter eggs are really cheap these days. Supermarkets are falling over themselves to offer deals which make them very tempting to buy. However the packaging can be really excessive and figures show it can lead to around 3,000 tonnes of waste each year.

Why not think differently this year and instead of gifting the usual easter eggs make some homemade easter egg treats instead. Lidl has lovely Fairtrade chocolate bars on sale for €1.99 that you could use to make Easter nests with own-brand Corn Flakes, a box of which from various supermarkets cost as little as €1.50.