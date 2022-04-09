Best-selling thriller writer Jack Higgins dies aged 92

Patterson, known to the public under his pseudonym Jack Higgins, published 85 books during his lifetime
Best-selling thriller writer Jack Higgins dies aged 92

Henry Patterson, who wrote 85 books including The Eagle Has Landed, using the pseudonym Jack Higgins (HarperCollins)

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 20:31
Luke O'Reilly, PA

Best-selling thriller writer Henry Patterson has died at the age of 92.

Patterson, known to the public under his pseudonym Jack Higgins, published 85 books during his lifetime.

He died at home in Jersey, surrounded by his family, his long-term publishers HarperCollins said in a statement.

Patterson is best known for the 1975 novel The Eagle has Landed about a fictional plot to kidnap Winston Churchill during World War Two.

The book sold more than 50 million copies and was adapted into a film starring Robert Duvall, Donald Sutherland, and Michael Caine.

Patterson was born in Newcastle on July 27 1929 to an English father and a Northern Irish mother.

He was raised in Belfast until his mother remarried and he moved to Leeds.

After a two-year stint of National Service, he qualified as a teacher and began to write novels on the side.

He received a £75 advance for his first novel, Sad Wind From The Sea, in 1959.

His final book, The Midnight Bell, was published in 2017 and was a Sunday Times bestseller.

HarperCollins said that by the time his final novel came out, they referred to him simply as “The Legend”.

He is survived by four children from his first marriage – Sarah, Ruth, Sean, and Hannah – as well as his wife, Denise.

More in this section

"The Last Duel" Red Carpet - The 78th Venice International Film Festival Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged 
Brooklyn Beckham is getting married this weekend — everything you need to know Brooklyn Beckham is getting married this weekend — everything you need to know
Vogue Williams has written a children’s book about keeping active Vogue Williams has written a children’s book about keeping active
HigginsPlace: UK
<p>Violetta has been heartbroken to be separated from Tasha — but hopefully they will be together in County Clare after the weekend. Pictures: @debbiedeegan1</p>

A Ukrainian refugee and her 'best friend' Tasha are to be reunited in Clare tomorrow

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices